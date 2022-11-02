Did this Stanford Recruit find utopia for blue-chip basketball prospects?

Four-star Recruit Kanaan Carlyle didn’t think much about it when Overtime Elite contacted him last year. The Atlanta-based six-team league for 16- to 20-year-olds was in its first year of existence, providing an alternate route to the NBA rather than playing in college.

To join OTE, Carlyle would have to forfeit his college Eligibility — a deal-breaker for someone who had long dreamed of graduating from a prestigious university. Then league officials reached back out this past spring with a different pitch: What if you could spend a year with us and still attend college? Would you reconsider?

The possibility intrigued Carlyle, who believed he had gotten everything he could out of his Atlanta-area public high school. A thorough vetting of OTE that included having his chosen university, Stanford, review its academic program revealed little cause for concern. Now, living in a league-provided apartment in Midtown Atlanta, the 18-year-old ping-pongs among Advanced Placement classes, rigorous workouts with acclaimed coaches and scrimmages against soon-to-be NBA Lottery picks.

“Everything you need is here,” Carlyle said. “You can’t ask for anything better.”

All 10 players in OTE’s latest recruiting class bypassed six-figure salaries for the Scholarship option, which covers tuition fees, books and room and board. Any players in need of extra money can just parlay their basketball Talent and Overtime’s burgeoning platform — its videos amass nearly 2 billion combined views across its social media accounts each month — into endorsement deals.

Overtime Elite player Kanaan Carlyle (center) laughs with teammate Jazian Gortman (right) during a weight training session at the Overtime Elite Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, Tuesday, Tuesday, October 4, 2022.

Overtime Elite player Kanaan Carlyle (center) laughs with teammate Jazian Gortman (right) during a weight training session at the Overtime Elite Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, Tuesday, Tuesday, October 4, 2022.

Alyssa Pointer, Freelance / Special to the Chronicle

Such is reality for a top-flight basketball Recruit in the age of NIL, name, image and likeness rights: Unlike their highly ranked predecessors who had to choose between college and paychecks in faraway leagues, today’s blue-chip prospects can seemingly have it all . If Carlyle impresses Scouts this season, he could turn pro, playing in the G League or on salary with OTE for a year before declaring for the 2024 NBA draft.

Still, odds remain high that Carlyle will honor his verbal commitment to Stanford. The money he can generate from NIL this season and into college helps offset any incentive he might have had to go pro before he’s NBA-eligible. Although Carlyle is just beginning to explore his endorsement opportunities, he figures to be attractive to sponsors.

On3.com, which uses an algorithm to calculate athletes’ NIL earning potential, estimates that Carlyle could make $294 per social media post. That factors in his modest following of 11,700 on Instagram, where he has only six posts. As he continues to grow his personal brand, his earning potential should only rise.

“NIL changed everything,” said Krysten Peek, an NBA draft analyst for Yahoo Sports who follows high school prospects. “Before NIL, kids went pro because they wanted money right away. … Now that some top players can make millions of dollars, the pro route isn’t as appealing for guys.”

When OTE officials first started recruiting high school players in spring 2021, NIL was an abstract concept. Some assumed that top football and men’s basketball players at big-name Universities would be the only people to benefit if name, image and likeness rules changed.

But shortly after the NCAA’s revamped NIL regulations were enacted that summer, many states’ high school Athletic associations began to let student-athletes earn income, too. This dulled some of OTE’s luster to potential recruits.

In addition to offering salaries of at least $100,000, housing, personalized academic programs that could lead to a Diploma and year-round basketball instruction, the league had enticed signees with the chance to profit from their celebrity. The new NIL rules immediately made the replica player jerseys and Topps trading cards that OTE sells on its website less of an incentive for prospective recruits.

Then none of the league’s players were selected in June’s NBA draft. Dominican point guard Jean Montero — OTE’s top draft-eligible prospect last season — posted gaudy stats in league play, only to appear overwhelmed against better competition at pre-draft workouts and the NBA Draft Combine.

To improve their Talent pool, OTE officials knew they needed to make major changes. Introducing a Scholarship option that would allow players to retain their college eligibility was a logical solution. In late July, three months after Naasir Cunningham — the No. 1 prospect in ESPN’s Class of 2024 — joined OTE on scholarship, Carlyle followed that route.

Overtime Elite player Kanaan Carlyle writes down notes as Overtime Elite social studies teacher Nick Mazur (left) lectures about United States history during class at the Overtime Elite Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, Wednesday, October 5, 2022.

Overtime Elite player Kanaan Carlyle writes down notes as Overtime Elite social studies teacher Nick Mazur (left) lectures about United States history during class at the Overtime Elite Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, Wednesday, October 5, 2022.

Alyssa Pointer, Freelance / Special to the Chronicle

Of the 10 players in the league’s Scholarship program, two are rated as five-stars in their respective classes, four are four-stars, two are three-stars and two are unranked. Add returning talent headlined by identical Twins and projected 2023 Lottery Picks Ausar and Amen Thompson, and OTE boasts perhaps the nation’s most extensive pipeline of teenage talent. A 90-game schedule playing against top high school programs and top prospects Elliot Cadeau, Isaiah Elohim and Bronny James — as well as facing professional international competition in Europe over the summer — has elevated the league’s profile.

All this leaves recruits struggling to find a downside to OTE’s Scholarship option. Before Carlyle signed with the league, his father, Kelvin, hired attorneys to review the contract’s fine print. He also had Stanford’s Admissions office take a closer look at OTE’s academic offerings.

“Not only did they not see any problem with it; they thought it would be good for him,” Kelvin said. “He’d get more hands-on instruction.”

Asked why a top recruit wouldn’t want to join the league, OTE general manager Damien Wilkins rubbed his chin, pausing for a few seconds before he shrugged his shoulders.

“Maybe you want to remain the leading scorer of your high school team, and you think for some reason that’ll garner something for you,” said Wilkins, who was the nation’s No. 1 Recruit in the late 1990s, long before alternate paths to the NBA were a talking point. “To be honest, I don’t know. I don’t know what’s a good enough reason.”

By creating the Scholarship option, OTE has essentially positioned itself as a prep school. Only other prep schools don’t have an NCAA championship-winning Coach in ex-UConn Coach Kevin Ollie, an Investor list that includes Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, rapper Drake and NBA star Kevin Durant, or a compliance office that oversees NIL deals.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button