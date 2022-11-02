Did this Stanford Recruit find utopia for blue-chip basketball prospects?
Four-star Recruit Kanaan Carlyle didn’t think much about it when Overtime Elite contacted him last year. The Atlanta-based six-team league for 16- to 20-year-olds was in its first year of existence, providing an alternate route to the NBA rather than playing in college.
To join OTE, Carlyle would have to forfeit his college Eligibility — a deal-breaker for someone who had long dreamed of graduating from a prestigious university. Then league officials reached back out this past spring with a different pitch: What if you could spend a year with us and still attend college? Would you reconsider?