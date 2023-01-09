Did the Wizards offer to trade Rui Hachimura for Jae Crowder?

WASHINGTON — One of the most substantial trade Rumors involving the Washington Wizards so far centers around Rui Hachimura.

The Wizards were said to have pursued Jae Crowder of the Phoenix Suns and, as part of a trade package, offered Hachimura. The Suns, in turn, reportedly turned down the offer.

Did Washington really offer Hachimura to Phoenix?

And what does the future hold for the Wizards’ Jordan Goodwin, a guard on a two-way contract, and veteran swingman Will Barton?

I answer those questions and more in the newest edition of The Athletic‘s Wizards mailbag.

Let’s dive in!

(Author’s note: Questions have been lightly edited for clarity, grammar and spelling.)

Did you hear anything about the Rui Hachimura-for-Jae Crowder trade rumor? –@Ye_Biz

Wearing your Tommy Sheppard hat, talk through the logic of trading Rui for Jae, because as fans we are dumbfounded. It seems silly if true. –@FromGould

A healthy, fully engaged and motivated Jae Crowder would be a significant help to most teams, including the current iteration of the Wizards. When Crowder’s at his best — like he was during the 2020-21 regular season, when he played tough defense, rebounded well and shot 38.9 percent from 3 on high volume — he’s a superb 3-and-D player.

The 2020-21 version of Crowder was a better 3-point shooter than Deni Avdija is right now. Similarly, that version of Crowder was a better all-around defender than Rui Hachimura is right now.

So it would make some sense to me if Washington did indeed pursue Crowder in a potential trade with the Phoenix Suns — provided that the outgoing player, or players, made sense for the Wizards.

The Wizards did not offer a trade package centered around Hachimura for Crowder, said a team source who was granted anonymity so the source could speak freely.

I believe the source because, as good as Crowder can be when he’s at his best, it would make no long-term sense for the Wizards to offer Hachimura for Crowder. No sense at all.

The Wizards and Hachimura did not reach a contract extension during the negotiating window for rising fourth-year players, but the fact remains that the Wizards — as long as they do not trade him before the NBA trade deadline on Feb. 9 — will still have the right of first refusal when Hachimura becomes a restricted free agent in July. If Hachimura signs an offer sheet from another team this summer, the Wizards will be able to match those contract terms and retain Hachimura. Having the right to match an offer sheet is a powerful weapon in roster construction; the Threat of an incumbent team matching an offer sheet is one reason why so few restricted free agents wind up changing teams.

In addition, Crowder, who has been away from the Suns all season, is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent in July. Even if the Wizards had acquired him in a trade, the Wizards would have no guarantee he would re-sign with them. It would be a short-sighted move for the Wizards to trade a promising 24-year-old whom they can keep under contractual control for a 32-year-old who could sign elsewhere during the 2023 offseason.

There’s one other consideration: The Wizards like Hachimura, and team officials believe he’s progressing as a player. They also think Hachimura has room to improve further. I’ll take a deep dive into Hachimura’s development in an upcoming piece, but it’s fair to say he’s made some strides this season as a defender.

The question I have about Hachimura’s long-term future with Washington is tied to the long-term futures of Kyle Kuzma and Kristaps Porziņģis. Kuzma intends to decline his player option for 2023-24 and become an unrestricted free agent in July. Porziņģis could decline his $36.0 million player option for 2023-24 and become an unrestricted free agent. If Kuzma, Porziņģis and Hachimura become free agents simultaneously, can the Wizards re-sign all three of them without going over the projected luxury-tax threshold for next season of $162 million, especially since Bradley Beal is scheduled to receive $46.7 million that season?

That’s a fair question, but even if the Wizards have concerns about going over the tax, trading Hachimura for Crowder still wouldn’t make sense.



In his last eight games, Rui Hachimura has averaged 16.4 points on 55 percent shooting from the field and 42 percent shooting from 3-point range. (Benny Sieu/USA Today)

What would the potential timing be on Converting Jordan Goodwin to a permanent contract? –@warrenmargolies

With everyone healthy, Jordan Goodwin appears to have fallen out of the rotation despite largely exceeding expectations in the minutes he played. How does the team view Goodwin? Do they see him as another G League call-up or a viable rotation piece? He deserves an NBA contract. –@WillCIayton

What do people think Goodwin’s ceiling is? Is he a possible long-term answer as a starter or a backup for the Wiz? –@cdachi

The Wizards intend to convert Jordan Goodwin’s two-way contract to a standard NBA contract that will run through the end of this season, the source said.

However, the team cannot convert Goodwin’s current deal before a spot opens on its 15-man roster.

So that raises the question: How will Washington open a roster spot?

One potential avenue will be to make a trade in which Washington sends out at least one more player than it acquires.

Another possibility would be reaching a buyout agreement with one of its current players. If 32-year-old wing Will Barton is not traded before the deadline, Barton would be the team’s most logical buyout candidate. Barton has had a disappointing season, has fallen out of the rotation and is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent in July.

One thing to remember is that a player on a two-way contract cannot be on his NBA team’s active list for more than 50 regular-season games. Goodwin has been on the active list for 39 of Washington’s 40 games so far. Therefore, it’s possible the team will farm Goodwin out to the Go-Go for a few games to keep him sharp until a roster spot opens up.

Goodwin, 24, is one of Washington’s player-development success stories. Undrafted out of Saint Louis University in 2021, Goodwin played last season primarily for the Capital City Go-Go, the Wizards’ G League affiliate.

Wizards officials view Goodwin as a potential rotation player down the line if he continues to develop.

Right now, I don’t regard him as a potential long-term solution as the team’s starting point guard. Although I think he has a very good feel for the game, I don’t see him — yet — as a natural point guard. Indeed, I’d like to see him grow more as a floor general, although that will be difficult to do without playing time at that position.



Jordan Goodwin’s play (right) has been Washington’s most pleasant surprise this season. (Jim Dedmon/USA Today)

Could a ball-hawk defensive lineup with Delon Wright and Jordan Goodwin both in it work? If so, who would you fill the lineup out with? –@DJEChill

Defensively, yes, a lineup featuring Delon Wright and Goodwin together could work against two-guard lineups or small-ball lineups. Wright, Goodwin and Avdija are the team’s best perimeter defenders. In fact, I love the idea of ​​playing Wright and Goodwin together defensively, especially once Goodwin gains more NBA experience.

Offensively, however, I would have one overriding concern: Would opposing defenses respect Goodwin’s long-range shooting? I know that may sound like a silly question considering how Goodwin is shooting 39.6 percent from beyond the arc, which, of course, is a superb percentage and bodes well for his future. But often it nevertheless takes opposing defenses time to respect the 3-point shooting threat of a young player with a limited NBA track record, such as Goodwin.

So I would want to surround Goodwin with four strong 3-point shooters who could space the floor or three strong 3-point shooters with a big who has significant Gravity as a roll threat.

Wright spaces the floor well as a 3-point shooter, even though he hasn’t shot the 3 well in his 11 games so far this season.

Searching for a spark and for energy, Wes Unseld Jr. decided to play Goodwin and Wright together on Friday, after the Oklahoma City Thunder rocked the Wizards early in the game. Trailing 35-17 to begin the second quarter, Unseld went with a lineup of Wright, Goodwin, Corey Kispert, Kuzma and Daniel Gafford. In that scenario, Wright, Kispert and Kuzma provided the 3-point shooting threat while Gafford served as the roll threat.

I think a three-guard lineup of Wright, Goodwin and Bradley Beal could work against a small-ball opponent.

I also would like a Wright, Goodwin, Kuzma, Hachimura and Porziņģis lineup, because Wright, Kuzma, Hachimura and Porzingis could stretch the floor well.

With Barton out of the rotation does that bring guys like Goodwin and Johnny Davis or Isaiah Todd into the rotation? –@IDontSingh1

With Delon Wright back in the rotation it doesn’t seem like Goodwin will get many minutes despite his superior play to Monté Morris. Do you think it will stay like this or will Goodwin eventually get more minutes? –@BySlices

I think Goodwin, Johnny Davis or Isaiah Todd will not have a chance this season to crack the regular rotation unless there is a critical mass of injuries or the team is so far out of the playoff hunt that it punts on the rest of its season.

On Sunday, Unseld was asked whether Davis, 20, could see a significant increase in playing time during the second half of this season.

“Well, it’s tough,” Unseld answered. “Once again, there’s not a ton of minutes. Those minutes were opened up for Corey (Kispert last season as a rookie) because we had injuries to significant guys, and he was able to benefit from that. So it’s hard to say how this shakes out for Johnny when it comes to minutes with the Wizards (this season). Hopefully, we’re over the injury bug and can move forward, but he’s just got to develop, and continue to (develop), at his own pace. We’re going to continue to push him and try to maximize as many minutes as he can get on the floor whether that’s with us or the Go-Go.”

Todd, a 6-foot-10 forward who is only 21 years old, faces a similar hurdle.

For Goodwin to earn regular minutes while the team is still contending for a postseason berth, either Monté Morris or Wright would have to be injured, or the team would have to have a severe downturn in its defensive performance that forces Unseld to make major changes.

By the way, I don’t think Goodwin has outperformed Morris on the Offensive end.

Recently Will Barton has had consecutive DNP CDs. Do you anticipate that to continue now that the roster is largely healthy? Do you envision a scenario where he starts playing closer to the trade deadline in attempts to prop up his value like we saw with Thomas Bryant last year? –@jerubin1

Although Beal is out for at least the next two games, I expect Barton to remain out of the rotation unless their additional injuries occur at the wing spots to players such as Kispert, Avdija, Wright or Kuzma (who I know is best suited at the four but plays the three when Porziņģis and Gafford start together and when Hachimura is in the game).

Your mention of how the Wizards attempted to showcase Thomas Bryant before last season’s trade deadline is interesting. I think the reason for showcasing Bryant stemmed more from Bryant having missed the previous 12 months because of his ACL tear — and the Wizards needing to prove to potential trade partners that Bryant had recovered fully.

I don’t think Washington needs to showcase Barton in the same fashion, because Barton is more of a known quantity than Bryant was immediately after Bryant’s return from injury.

