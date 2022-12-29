Did The New York Knicks Make The Same Mistake Twice?

The New York Knicks have only made the NBA Playoffs one time since the 2012-13 season.

However, they have been a solid team over the last few seasons (they were the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference in 2021) and are currently tied for the sixth seed in the east with an 18-17 record in 35 games.

To become a contender, they will need to acquire a superstar, and the franchise has missed out on three-time NBA All-Star Donovan Mitchell twice.

2017 NBA Draft:

The Knicks had the eighth-overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draftand they drafted Frank Ntilikina (who was a guard).

Ntilikina spent four seasons with the franchise and averaged 5.5 points, 2.0 rebounds and 2.7 assists per contest in 211 regular season games.

With the 13th overall pick, the Utah Jazz drafted Donovan Mitchell (also a guard), and he spent five seasons with the franchise before being traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers over the offseason.

Mitchell led the Jazz to the NBA Playoffs in each of the last five seasons and currently has helped the Cavs go 22-13 through the first 35 games of the season (they are the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference).

2022 Offseason:

Over the offseason, the Jazz traded Mitchell to the Cavs in a blockbuster deal that sent Lauri Markkanen, Collin Sexton, Ochai Agbaji, three first-round picks (and two first-round pick swaps) to the Jazz.

There is a good case to be made that the Knicks could have offered an even better package.

After the trade, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the Knicks did not want to trade Quentin Grimes in a deal that also included former third-overall pick RJ Barrett.

Mitchell even admitted at the introductory press conference with the Cavs that he initially thought he was being traded to the Knicks.

Right now, the sixth-year pro is averaging 28.5 points per contest on 49.2% shooting from the field and 41.8% from the three-point range.

He could have been the 26-year-old superstar the Knicks needed, and they had two different chances to get him on the roster.

That said, the Knicks are still in an excellent spot to build from within or trade for the next superstar that becomes available.