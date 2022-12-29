Did The New York Knicks Make The Same Mistake Twice?

The New York Knicks have only made the NBA Playoffs one time since the 2012-13 season.

However, they have been a solid team over the last few seasons (they were the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference in 2021) and are currently tied for the sixth seed in the east with an 18-17 record in 35 games.

To become a contender, they will need to acquire a superstar, and the franchise has missed out on three-time NBA All-Star Donovan Mitchell twice.

