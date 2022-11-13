Did Sergio Garcia’s Charity Event Reveal LIV Golf’s Latest Recruit?

Some of the Greatest Athletes in the world have Foundations in their names to support people in certain challenges that are close to their hearts, and Golfers are no different.

Sergio Garcia is just one of the many players who uses his foundation to give back to communities and his latest event, Fore Kids ATX, did exactly that. The event helped raise funds for various children’s charities, such as Dell Children’s Foundation and Foster Village Austin.

Garcia was joined by a host of LIV Golfers at his latest event in Austin, Texas, as well as former NFL quarterback, Drew Brees. However, there was another guest that caught the eye in Garcia’s Instagram post and people are questioning whether it could be LIV Golf’s newest recruit.

Have you spotted him? The player in question is, in fact, the PGA Tour’s Mito Pereira. There have been rumors for a while now that the Chilean could be the next addition to LIV’s roster for their full launch in 2023.

It is no secret that Pereira is very close to compatriot Joaquin Niemann, who made the switch to LIV earlier this year. Pereira is yet to win on the PGA Tour, but has been close multiple times since his first full season in 2020-2021.

Since his first season, he has managed six top-10 finishes, one of which included his outstanding display in the 2022 PGA Championship, where he found himself three shots clear of Will Zalatoris heading into the final round. However, during the final day, he suffered an incredibly cruel collapse by shooting +5, to fall one behind the eventual playoff winner, Justin Thomas.

Pereira has managed one top 10 finish during the 2022/23 PGA Tour season (Image credit: Getty Images)

If the Chilean does join the Breakaway tour, there are a number of players who could also be making the leap with him, as rumors are still circulating regarding PGA Tour stalwarts Patrick Cantalay and Xander Schauffele. However, the latter has denied any chance of him making the move.