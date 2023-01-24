Did Penn State Football just find a potential diamond in the rough at running back?

Penn State Football may have found an unlikely candidate to be its RB3 this Fall.

On Monday night, Penn State Football added a new member to the 2023 freshmen class. This time it is preferred running back David “DK” Kency Jr.

This announcement comes just one day after he was on Penn State’s campus for a visit.

The Louisiana native rushed for 1,213 yards and scored 16 touchdowns this past season. His speed certainly stands out when you put it on the tape. A 95-yard touchdown run leaving Defenders in the dust is the first highlight seen on his Hudl profile.

The 2023 recruiting class currently has two Scholarship running backs. Scranton, PA native and 4-star recruit (via 247sports) London Montgomery. As well as Mount Vernon, GA native and 3-star Recruit (via 247sports) Cameron Wallace.

With Montgomery coming off of a knee injury this past fall, you’d imagine the coaching staff will be cautious with his reps and exposure come fall camp. On the other hand, Wallace will be arriving on-campus this summer.

The third running back spot is certainly up for grabs with Veteran Keyvone Lee Entering the transfer portal. The fact that Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen will receive every Meaningful snap at the position makes trying to land a depth running back via the Portal very difficult for James Franklin and his staff because anyone who is in the Portal is looking for playing time.

The Penn State football community knows all too well how important running back depth is. Just a few years ago Entering the 2020 season, Noah Cain and Journey Brown looked to be a significant one-two punch. But after Brown was forced to medically retire and Cain suffered an injury in the first game of the 2020 season, the then third string running back Devyn Ford was thrown into the lineup.

The third running back position for the 2023 team will be up for grabs. A battle that the Speedy David Kency Jr will likely be a part of.

It would be an incredible story if Kency Jr is able to stand out in fall camp and provide the running back room with an additional weapon.