Did Kyrie Irving Drama Halt Ime Udoka Hiring? NBA Insider Hints

Even when Kyrie Irving isn’t directly involved, he still is technically involved.

That was a widespread theory Wednesday when it was announced the Brooklyn Nets would pass on hiring suspended Boston Celtics Coach Ime Udoka. Udoka, given his suspension by the Celtics reportedly was rooted from an “improper relationship” with a female staffer, would bring another controversial storyline if hired. And the Nets, still very much cast in Irving’s shadow after the guard promoted a film with anti-Semitic tropes, wouldn’t be wise to invite another problem through the front door.

ESPN NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski hinted as much Wednesday after the Nets hired Jacque Vaughn to be the organization’s next head coach. Udoka previously was considered a frontrunner for the job after Brooklyn parted ways with Steve Nash on Nov. 1.

“… I think for Brooklyn, there was nobody telling Brooklyn that they could not hire Ime Udoka,” Wojnarowski said on ESPN, as shared by Talkin’ NBA on Twitter. “They made a decision about what made sense for them with this timing. I think under different conditions, I think very good chance, almost certainly, Ime Udoka would have been the Nets coach.

“And I think other organizations in the league, based on the success he had in Boston last year, I think they’re really looking into the situation there (and) do not see his suspension as disqualifying from him coaching somewhere else,” Wojnarowski continued.

Wojnarowski also shared how he does not believe Udoka will be with the Celtics long term, despite the fact Udoka remains under contract. The NBA Insider could still see Udoka Landing with another organization in the short term, whether it be this year or next.

Udoka reportedly made “unwanted comments” and used “crude language” while speaking to the aforementioned Celtics staffer. The Celtics are reportedly so content with Udoka departing Boston that the organization would not seek compensation from any team that might hire him next.