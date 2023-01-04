Did Georgia win happen at midnight?

It’s understandable if Georgia football fans lost track of time Saturday night as the Peach Bowl came to a close. Time slowly ticked towards the New Year as Ohio State drove down the field in Mercedes-Benz Stadium with hopes of beating the Bulldogs.

A synced video making its rounds on social media shows that Ohio State’s missed field goal was down to the second when the clock flipped from 2022 to 2023.

Twitter user Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) synced three of ESPN’s telecasts and the Times Square ball drop in New York City using time stamps, and the result showed the countdown to the new year alongside the moment of Ohio State’s final Offensive play.

