Did former Boston Celtics big man Tacko Fall end up out of the NBA due to a lack of opportunity? Other players like Romeo Langford and Aaron Nesmith also saw their Careers at the NBA level fizzle a bit while playing with the Celtics due to a lack of playing time to develop on a Squad with designs on contending.

Could it be such a simple answer to explain why the league’s tallest big man ended up playing in the Chinese Basketball Association for the Xinjiang Flying Tigers? Or could there be more going on to explain why Tacko’s tenure didn’t take?

The folks over at the Treese YouTube Channel took their best shot at getting to the bottom of exactly this question on a clip they put together to such an end.

Take a look at the video Embedded above to hear what conclusions they came to about why Fall is not in the NBA right now.

