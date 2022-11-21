Did England invent soccer? | The US Sun

OVER THE years, soccer has become ubiquitous on every continent, with clubs and countries heavily investing in equipment to compete at an international level.

The origins of this great sport have been credited to different countries and communities over the years.

2 The 1930 Uruguay football team. Winners of the first World Cup competition

Did England invent soccer?

England is usually credited with inventing soccer because the sport was globally formalized by them in the 19th century.

Nevertheless, the Chinese were known to be the first to be kicking balls in the third century BC

Furthermore, even though groups such as Native Americans and Indigenous Australians played similar games, soccer became popular in British schools.

Variations of the game were informally played for centuries before it became popularized in the 19th century.

Different British schools at the time made their own standards of play to make it easier to hold tournaments among players who were conversant with similar rules.

At the time, two sets of rules from Sheffield Football club and Cambridge University began dominating the sport. The former allowed teams a free-kick if their competitor disobeyed the rules of play, whereas the latter penalized players who carried the ball in their hands.

As soccer gained popularity over the years, several players came together in the London Football Association, which formed a set of rules in 1863 that was adopted by most clubs, even though some clubs still followed their local rules for some time.

As a result, Sheffield officially adopted the so-called London Rules.

When did soccer start organizing main events?

The sport became so popular in 1904, it had gone international. As a result, the Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) was formed that year.

Subsequently, professional soccer flourished after the first edition of the Olympic Games and the FIFA World Cup in 1908 and 1930 respectively.

As of the time of writing, FIFA remains soccer’s governing body.

2 England national team during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 at Khalifa International Stadium on November 21, 2022, in Doha, Qatar Credit: Getty Images – Getty

When was the most recent FIFA World Cup?

The most recent FIFA World Cup is the 2022 Fifa World Cup being hosted by Qatar, as of the time of writing.

The tournament kicked off on November 20, 2022, and the final is on December 18, 2022.

The English national team, popularly referred to as the Three Lions, thrashed Iran 6-2 in their opener in Doha.

They face the United States in their next match on Friday, November 25, 2022, at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar.

The last encounter between the two teams ended in a draw in 2010.