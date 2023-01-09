Did Basketball Player Imo Essien Collapse From Vaccine SADS?!

Did college basketball player Imo Essien Collapse from vaccine SADS at just 18 years of age?!

Take a look at the viral claims, and find out what the facts really are!

Claim : Basketball Player Imo Essien Collapsed From Vaccine SADS!

A video of college basketball player, Imo Essien, apparently collapsing during a game has gone viral, with anti-vaccination activists claiming it as evidence that he is another victim of COVID-19 vaccine Sudden adult death syndrome (SADS)!

Here are some examples on social media:

Here we go again… Another game – Another medical emergency as ODU🏀player Imo Essien collapses during the 1st half This never happened this often before these toxic mRNA injections were rolled out, NEVER!!! Yo @NCAA It’s just never ending isn’t it ??? Potential SADS victim👀

Old Dominion Sophomore Imo Essien Collapses for “Unknown Reasons” at Yesterday’s Game vs Georgia Southern If you don’t know anyone, you will soon #diedsuddenly #vaccines #suddenlydied #DiedSuddenlyNews #diedsuddenly #Gates #VaccineDeaths

HORROR ON THE COURT: Members of the Old Dominion men’s basketball team watched in shock on Saturday, and many held back tears, as their teammate Imo Essien suddenly collapsed. This is now happening in EVERY sport, why?🤔 Time to release the Fauci Files #Myocarditis #VaccineDeath

Recommended : Died Suddenly : Anti-Vaccination Movie Lies Exposed!

Old Dominion sophomore Imo Essien collapses for unknown reasons at today’s game vs Georgia Southern pic.twitter.com/GhJa3130Fw — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) January 8, 2023

Well Evidence Imo Essien Collapsed From Vaccine SADS!

It’s now a tradition for anti-vaccination activists to immediately blame all athlete deaths or illnesses on the COVID-19 vaccine.

This is yet another example of FAKE NEWS created and propagated by anti-vaccination activists, and here are the reasons why…

Fact #1 : Imo Essien’s Did Not Lose Consciousness

Despite suggestions that Imo Essien suddenly collapsed like Damar Hamlin, he did not lose consciousness at all.

Imo Essien – an Old Dominion point guard – was on defense, when he suddenly stopped and sat down on the court, before slowly lying down on his side. He appeared to be in considerable pain.

Medical personnel from both teams rushed to attend to him. After a few moments, they helped Essien get on his feet, and he walked off the court with their help.

He never lost consciousness, and was responsive throughout the incident accordingly to his team. In fact, he sat down on the bench for the rest of the game, and traveled back to Norfolk with his team!

Imo Essien was evaluated by the ODU Athletic Training staff along with the GA Southern medical staff. He was responsive throughout and was able to sit with the team for the duration of the game and drove home with the team. He is in good spirits and will work with the ODU Sports Medicine Staff when they return to Norfolk.

Fact #2 : Imo Essien Will Be Examined By A Cardiologist

Old Dominium Monarchs head coach, Jeff Jones, later revealed that Imo Essien had trouble catching his breath during the game, and was able to return to breathing normally before returning to the bench for the rest of the game.

They revealed that Essien’s vital signs were normal, and confirmed that the sophomore never lost consciousness. He also said that Imo Essien underwent a COVID-19 test after the incident, which came back negative.

They shared that Imo Essien was held out of practice with a non-COVID illness early last week, but recovered and had a “great” practice on Wednesday before the match.

Imo Essien was kept out of practice again on Monday, January 9, in order to meet with a cardiologist to undergo tests and examinations, to determine his next steps in a path to return.

Note that this does not mean that Imo Essien had a cardiac arrest like Damar Hamlin. Only the cardiologist can determine what happened that day after examining and running tests on him.

Recommended : Did Damar Hamlin Collapse From Vaccine SADS?!

Fact #3 : Unknown If Imo Essien Was Vaccinated Against COVID-19

Despite claims that he was “forced” to get vaccinated, it is currently unknown if Imo Essien was ever vaccinated against COVID-19.

Imo Essien is a sophomore (second year) student at the Old Dominion University, which had a vaccine mandate for students. However, that vaccine mandate was lifted on January 31, 2022.

Therefore, it is possible that Imo Essien, who would have been a freshman then, may not have been vaccinated as it was no longer a requirement.

That said, over 97% of Old Dominion students were fully-vaccinated before the Mandate was lifted, with 99.7% of students staying on campus fully-vaccinated.

However, until and unless we know that Imo Essien was ever vaccinated against COVID-19, it is wrong for anyone to blame his “collapse” on the COVID-19 vaccines.

Fact #5 : Vaccine Side Effects Appear Within Hours / Days

Even if Imo Essien was fully-vaccinated against COVID-19, it is impossible for the COVID-19 vaccine to cause his “collapse” as he would have received his doses at least 12 months ago!

They cannot possibly be suffering from a vaccine side effect, because they appear within hours or days, not months later.

Mild side effects like injection site pain, fever, muscle ache, headache, lethargy develop within minutes to hours of the vaccination.

Anaphylaxis develops within minuteswhile other severe adverse reactions like myocarditis and VITT develop within days.

The Spike Proteins produced by the COVID-19 Vaccines also do not stick around for months. If these Spike Proteins are permanent (as antivaxxers claim), we would have Lifelong immunity.

Your own immune system will identify the Spike Proteins as foreign, and Destroy them within a matter of days, although some may last for up to a few weeks. This is part of how Vaccines teach your immune system to identify the Enemy and Destroy it.

Recommended : Did MIT Study Prove Pfizer Vaccine Raised Heart Problems?!

Fact #6 : Claims Of Athletes Injured By COVID-19 Vaccine Proven False

This is yet another example of anti-vaccination activists abusing athlete deaths / injuries to create and propagate FAKE NEWS about the safety and efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines.

So far, claims of athlete deaths / injuries due to the COVID-19 vaccine have been proven false at every instance.

Will these anti-vaccination activists apologize for lying to you? Come on! They will just move on to the next athlete tragedy…

Please help us FIGHT FAKE NEWS by sharing this fact check the article out, and please SUPPORT our work!

Don’t forget to protect yourself, and your family, by vaccinating against COVID-19!

Please Support My Work! Support my work through a bank transfer / PayPal / credit card! Name : Adrian Wong

Bank Transfer : CIMB 7064555917 (Swift Code: CIBBMYKL)

Credit Card / Paypal: https://paypal.me/techarp Dr. Adrian Wong has been writing about tech and science since 1997, even Publishing a book with Prentice Hall called Breaking Through The BIOS Barrier (ISBN 978-0131455368) while in medical school. He continues to devote countless hours every day writing about tech, medicine and science, in his pursuit of facts in a post-truth world.

Recommended Reading

Support Tech ARP!

Please support us by visiting our sponsorsparticipating in the Tech ARP Forumsor donating to our fund. Thank you!