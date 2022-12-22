Dictionary of Turkish Literature Names was introduced in Zagreb

20-volume TEIS, prepared by Hoca Ahmet Yesevi International Turkish-Kazakh University with the support of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, was introduced at Yunus Emre Institute under the auspices of the Turkish Embassy in Zagreb.

Turkey’s Ambassador to Zagreb, Yavuz Selim Kıran, in his speech here, said that TEİS, which was prepared with great care and is the product of serious effort, was introduced in Croatia for the first time abroad.

Expressing that he personally witnessed the efforts spent as a person who knows how the project started, Kıran, with the instructions of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, under the presidency of Ahmet Yesevi University, Chairman of the Board of Trustees. Dr. He explained that Muhittin Şimşek has turned into a permanent and meaningful work with his vision and determination.

Expressing that Ahmet Yesevi University, which is a very rare project implemented by Turkey and Kazakhstan, was not limited to only two countries in a short time, but became an important link that brings the member states of the Organization of Turkish States together, Kıran said , as a result of Hungary’s membership. They said that a new bridge has been established between the Organization of Turkish States and the European Union.

Kıran, Şimşek and Zagreb University Rector Prof. Dr. He underlined that a new bond has been established between the Turkish world and the peoples of Europe on the occasion of the Memorandum of Understanding on Cooperation in the Field of International Education signed by Juric Pavicic today.

Emphasizing that the Turkish language is ancient and the tradition of recording information dates back to the seventh century in Turkish culture, Şimşek stated that Encyclopedia studies are also given importance and that 1500 academicians came together within the scope of the TEİS project.

Şimşek stated that as a result of nine years of work, a digital dictionary containing the biographical information of 15 thousand writers, poets, novelists and storytellers from Anatolia, the Balkans, the Caucasus and the Middle East has emerged, and that this dictionary has been published with the instructions of President Erdoğan. stated that they did.

Şimşek explained that they had a limited number of prints at the first stage and that they increased the number of them in line with Erdoğan’s instructions to deliver TEİS to every place in the world where there is a Turcology Institute. Şimşek thanked the Zagreb Embassy for making these promotional activities possible.

Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to Croatia Anar Imanov also took part in the event.

Within the scope of the TEIS project, a digital dictionary of 15 thousand items containing biographical information of Poets and Writers from Divan literature, new Turkish literature, as well as minstrel and Tekke literature was recently published in 20 volumes on the instructions of President Erdogan.

. (HAS) . ..