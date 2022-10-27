Dick’s And Nike To Host Girl’s Basketball Event In Plano

Young women athletes have the opportunity to learn new skills on and off the basketball court this weekend. On October 29, Dick’s Sporting Goods and Nike are teaming together to host It’s Her Shot, an event to help Empower young women athletes.

It’s Her Shot will be at Plano Sports Authority 1 at 6500 Preston Meadows Drive from 11 am to 4 pm The event is free to attend but will be on a first-come, first-serve basis. Girls from 8-18 will have a chance to do skills training, play pick-up games, compete in different games and take home some free swag.

According to WFAA, the Athletes can expect to get involved in courtside chats with professional basketball players and coaches. Basketball Legend and three-time WNBA MVP Sheryl Swoops will be one of the guests joining the girls for their day of play.

The Athletes can also expect to check out Hoopbus, the famous non-profit that brings a 40-foot yellow school bus with hoops on it. The bus travels across the county encouraging Athletes to “shoot their shot.” The organization has partnered with It’s Her Shot to bring the game of basketball to girls all over the country.

“​​We primarily partner with nonprofits, schools, and other community organizations to increase attendance and engagement at events and spread love through basketball,” the organization explains.

This is the first time It’s Her Shot will be held in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. The event began in 2021 and has traveled to cities such as Chicago, New York, Los Angeles, Minneapolis and Washington, DC

If the event sparks an interest for any young athletes, pre-registration for the event is encouraged but does not guarantee entry. Lunch will be provided, but the girls must be in athletic attire and proper footwear.

To sign-up and get more details on the event visit the It’s Her Shot website.