Dicker the Kicker is a Hero in his NFL debut

Dicker was perfect all game. They made two point-after kicks in the first quarter after Jalen Hurts scored on two 1-yard touchdown runs and his kickoffs reached the end zone. Dicker kicked a key 42-yard field goal in the third quarter to give the Eagles a 17-10 advantage and then he capped a 17-play, 70-yard drive in the fourth quarter with the 23-yarder.

Arizona had a chance to tie the game, but the replacement kicker the Cardinals promoted from their practice squad, Matt Ammendola, missed a 43-yard kick wide right.

“All week, the operation was smooth and I made good contact and felt great,” Dicker said. “I didn’t necessarily expect it to come down to a kick like that, but I was calm and I was confident going out there. I didn’t want to be around anyone before the kick so I was by myself, just focusing on making good contact and doing what I know how to do. I hit it well and it went through.

“It was a great feeling. Everything I could have dreamed of.”

“I don’t know what the future holds. You learn to go day by day in this business,” said Dicker, the University of Texas’ all-time field goals leader (60). “You get an opportunity and you make the most of it. That’s what I did today. I knew I would come through and I did.”

The Eagles were impressed with Dicker’s demeanor all week. He was totally flat-lined as he took part in the practices at the NovaCare Complex.

All of that practice made perfect on Sunday, helping the Eagles remain the NFL’s only undefeated team.

“He was great all week,” Siposs said. “Nothing. No nerves. Just professional the whole way. He handled the moment from the very start and we had no doubt he would kick the ball well today. That’s what he did.”