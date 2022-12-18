Dick Vitale thanks Kansas basketball fans for touching tribute, standing ovation during Indiana game

Kansas basketball paid tribute to ESPN announcer Dick Vitale during the Jayhawks’ 84-62 win over Indiana Saturday, including a video that showed Vitale interviewing former Kansas All-American Nick Collison. After the video, with Kansas fans giving Vitale a standing ovation, a Visibly Touched Vitale choked up on the broadcast.

Vitale, 83, has been a mainstay on ESPN college basketball broadcasts for more than 40 years, but has recently seen his schedule limited as he’s battled cancer. After the game, Vitale tweeted about the Kansas fans’ tribute.

“I want to send a big THANK YOU for the surprising intro at the game today by the KANSAS fans,” Vitale tweeted.

.@DickieV was emotional after a surprise standing ovation at Allen Fieldhouse ???? pic.twitter.com/lvicJmCwMZ — ESPN (@espn) December 17, 2022

A former Coach who was an Assistant at Rutgers before Landing head coaching jobs with Detroit at the college level and the Detroit Pistons in the NBA, Vitale called ESPN’s first-ever college basketball game in 1979. His impact only grew from there, with his boisterous enthusiasm a major part of the growing popularity of the game as the NCAA Tournament expanded to 64 teams (and now to 68), and with the sport’s regular season TV profile booming.

Vitale has been inducted into both the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame as well as the College Basketball Hall of Fame.

After Kansas’ tribute to Vitale, the broadcast showed his reaction.

With Vitale in attendance, Kansas landed arguably its biggest win of the season, topping No. 14 Indiana by 22 points, with six Kansas players scoring in double figures and a seventh Jayhawk just missing that milestone by scoring eight.

Kansas will next host Harvard Thursday before taking a nine-day break before the start of the Big 12 season against Oklahoma State.