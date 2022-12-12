Dick Vitale Slots UConn as new No. 1 over Purdue

College basketball should have a new No. 1 in Monday’s AP Top 25 rankings after a wild week in the sport Featured Alabama’s win at top-ranked Houston and continued elite play from UConn, among others. ESPN Analyst Dick Vitale Revealed his new top four over the weekend.

“Man it’s tough, there’s no dominant team in college basketball, so in putting Tougher my top four here they are — No. 4 is Kansas Jayhawks, who have one-loss, Tennessee,” Vitale said Sunday during a video posted on Twitter. “Well. 3, we’re going down to Virginia. I know they’ve struggled with some teams, but they win. Well. 2 Purdue, coming off that tough, tough win in overtime over Nebraska, but they won and they’re still unblemished.

“And my No. 1, they’ve dominated competition. I know they haven’t played a whole lot of great teams, but when they did and had the opportunity to prove they can play with the big-time programs they did, yes, I’m going with Connecticut as uno No. 1.”

UConn is 11-0, highlighted by recent wins over Florida and Long Island. The Huskies handed nationally-ranked Alabama its only loss in the Phil Knight Invitational last month and featured four different starters averaging double figures in scoring, led by Adama Sanogo (18.3 points per game).

UConn erupted for 114 points against Long Island this week, which included a season-high five players in double figures scoring. The Huskies drained 14 of 32 shots from long range, including a 6-of-9 effort from Jordan Hawkins, who is averaging 14.4 points per game this season. UConn, at least early, looks like a team that will advance deep into March.

Hofstra and Nebraska fell this week to the streaking Boilermakers, who could move three spots to No. 1 in the Week 5 AP Poll after pushing to 10-0. Eight AP Voters slotted Purdue at No. 1 coming into the final week of the first month of the season and the confidence in this group should be picking up elsewhere.

Zach Edey’s having a national player of the year-caliber campaign thus far at 22.7 points and 13.7 rebounds per game.

Earlier this month, Vitale vouched for Texas at No. 1 following the Longhorns’ win over Creighton to Spearhead a 6-0 start. Texas is now 7-1 with its only loss coming to nationally-ranked Illinois in overtime.

“The Texas youam of Chris Beard proved Tonight (why) I feel they (are) Well. 1 at this time as they beat a really strong Creighton team, 72-67,” Vitale wrote at the time.

While Vitale believed Texas should sit atop the polls, Longhorns head coach Chris Beard had minimal interest in the topic while detailing his relationship with Creighton Coach Greg McDermott. Beard is in his second season as Texas’ head coach after spending five years at Texas Tech.

“We don’t think about standings and all that stuff but we do think about quality wins,” Beard said after the win. “We’re all building resumes to go to the dance and we want to go in the front door, not the side or back door. So, seeds matter, we talk to our team about that sometimes. You play somebody then you root for them to be great all year long … we cheer for the teams that we play, that’s kind of how it works.

“We cheer for Creighton anyway. Coach (McDermott) has always been good to me in my career. He probably doesn’t remember but I was a JUCO, (Division II) guy that, he’s one of those guys you pass in the hallway, he doesn’t act like he’s better than anybody else. You know he says, ‘Hey, what’s up?’ So I kind of always pull for guys like that. Great coach. Great program.”

College basketball’s new AP Poll will be released Monday.