Dick Vitale Praises Tar Heels Backcourt

Another college basketball expert has high hopes for the UNC basketball team entering this season.

While the college basketball season was far more normal last year than it was in 2020, the sport was still missing one of the game’s most prominent figures.

ESPN college basketball Analyst Dick Vitale spent last season in an emotional battle with cancer. After dealing with melanoma, lymphoma, and vocal cord dysplasia, Dickie V was cleared to ring the bell as cancer free in April.

It was RING THE BELL TIME! Yes it was a tough 7 months but it was super hearing Dr Brown @SMHCS say that I have zero cancer currently. I was inspired daily by the famous words of my late Buddy Jimmy V “Don’t Give up DON’T EVER GIVE UP!” @amyuf @jksports @ESPNPR pic.twitter.com/uRQEzjOug2 — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) April 14, 2022

Vitale’s battle with cancer was particularly devastating because of all the hard work and effort he has put into raising money for cancer treatments throughout his life. Vitale has been one of the main advocates for the Jimmy V Foundation, which raises money to help fight pediatric cancer, for years.

With the news that he is now cancer-free, there is optimism that Dickie V could be back announcing games for ESPN this season. Whether he is court-side or not, he will certainly be tuned into what is going on across the college basketball world, and he is expecting a big year for North Carolina.

On Tuesday, Vitale Predicted that Chapel Hill will be filled with “Hoops Hysteria” and that UNC basketball’s Caleb Love and RJ Davis would form the nation’s best backcourt.

There will be HOOPS HYSTERIA in Chapel Hill this season. My VBDI says they will feature the best backcourt combo in the Nation in CALEB LOVE & RJ DAVIS ! @UNC_Basketball @ESPNPR — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) September 13, 2022

Both Love and Davis decided to return to school in April and will be Juniors this season. Both arrived at North Carolina as big-time recruits, had up-and-down freshman years, and came into their own down the stretch of their sophomore years late last season.

With more depth at the guard positions this year, expect Caleb and RJ to be more efficient and have more energy left in the tank at the end of games. Love and Davis have a combination of high-level talent and Final Four experience that is unique in today’s game.

If Vitale’s “VBDI” is correct and the Tar Heel backcourt has another great year, the UNC basketball program will have a shot to cut the nets down in Houston this season.

