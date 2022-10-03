Dick Vitale – My five preseason All-American teams, the 25 players to watch in men’s college basketball this season

I’m so excited for the start of the 2022-23 college basketball season.

Looking ahead, I worked on my All-Rolls Royce squads, the preseason All-Americans.

This time around, it was pretty easy putting together my first team. Thanks in part to NIL Licensing deals, the college landscape is bright with many stars returning to the college hardwood.

The top four candidates for Player of the Year highlight that first team. Oscar Tshiebwe of Kentucky is a double-double machine, averaging over 17 PPG and 15 RPG last season. They should put up similar numbers for the Wildcats this season.

Drew Timme of Gonzaga came back to try for the elusive national championship. He averaged over 18 PPG while shooting 58.6 percent from the field. Armando Bacot of North Carolina is one of two Tar Heels in the last 50 seasons and eight all-time to average a double-double in points and rebounds in their career.

Trayce Jackson-Davis is Indiana’s inside threat capable of averaging a double-double this season. I believe the Hoosiers can contend for a Big Ten title under Mike Woodson.

Rounding out my first team is Marcus Sasser. Houston will be special if Sasser is healthy. Sasser averaged a team-best 17.7 points per game before suffering a season-ending foot injury 12 games into the season.

Doing teams 2-5 was a little more challenging. Remember, my preseason All-America teams do not include diaper dandies. Let them step on the court and play a game before we honor them. Several freshmen will likely make our All-Rolls Royce Squad at the end of the season.

Here are my preseason All-Rolls Royce squads.

﻿

First Team﻿

Oscar Tshiebwe, Kentucky

Drew Timme, Gonzaga

Armando Bacot, North Carolina

Marcus Sasser, Houston

Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana

﻿

Second team

Hunter Dickinson, Michigan

Jaime Jaquez, UCLA

Caleb Love, North Carolina

Kendrick Davis, Memphis

Mike Miles, TCU

﻿

Third team﻿

Zach Edey, Purdue

Jalen Wilson, Kansas

Antoine Davis, Detroit

Posh Alexander, St. John’s

RJ Davis, North Carolina

﻿

Fourth Team﻿

Colin Castleton, Florida

Tyrese Hunter, Texas

Terrence Shannon, Illinois

Tyger Campbell, UCLA

Max Abmas, Oral Roberts

Fifth team﻿

Adama Sanogo, Connecticut

Isaiah Wong, Miami

Sahvir Wheeler, Kentucky

Will Richardson, Oregon

Darius McGhee, Liberty