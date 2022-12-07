Diaz, Doak and a smiling Salah: What to look out for at Liverpool’s Dubai training camp

There will be at least one new face on the trip, with new club doctor Jonathan Power part of the traveling contingent.

Hired after an extensive search following the surprise departure of Jim Moxon on the eve of the season, Power will begin work in Dubai, although it is understood he will not take over full responsibilities until January.

Born in West Derby, he has previously spent four years as the England men’s team’s performance medicine doctor, and has worked for Brentford, as well as for the Leeds Rhinos and Yorkshire Carnegie rugby sides.

Sporting director Julian Ward will also be in Dubai despite announcing his intention to step down from his role at the end of the season. Ward, who only replaced Michael Edwards in June, will continue fulfilling his duties as he serves his notice period, but it remains to be seen how Liverpool look to replace him. That process is being led by chief executive Billy Hogan and Klopp, with a host of names already linked with the soon-to-be-vacant role.

In a wider sense, the uncertainty surrounding the club’s ownership remains, with reports in America suggesting that Fenway Sports Group are leaning towards a partial, as opposed to full, sale.

There have, however, been stories concerning a potential joint bid for the club from a Qatari-Saudi Arabian group, as well as reported interest from a German consortium, and with FSG yet to speak publicly beyond an initial statement, we can expect rumblings to continue for some time yet.