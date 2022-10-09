Diaz discusses much-needed goal and position change: “I have more 1v1s”

Brahim Diaz was one of the goalscorers for AC Milan in the win against Juventus after creating a chance all on his own. After the game, the Spaniard expressed his delight and also discussed his position on the pitch.

Diaz has struggled to get consistent playing time as of late, but he really took the opportunity and ran with it last night. Playing on the right, he was able to impose himself more and the goal was the icing on the cake for him.

Speaking to MilanTV (see video with subtitles below), he shared his thoughts on the game and the right-wing position.

On the game: “I’m very happy because we won and that’s what matters the most. It’s always nice to score a goal here at San Siro in front of our fans, but the most important thing is to win. It was an important game and we put in a good performance.

On his goal: “Juventus are a great team and it’s always nice to score against any team. It’s always a nice feeling.

On the position: “I think at the right flank, when I play wide as I did today, I have more 1v1 situations and even during the 2v1 situations I had Kalulu covering for me behind. I have the chance to be faster. In the center I have more players on me, but I’m happy to play in both positions.”

READ MORE: Chelsea defeat already Forgotten as Milan bounce back ahead of return