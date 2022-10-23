Diarra, Williams Selected in NBA G League Draft

David Cohen Director / Strategic Brand Engagement

CINCINNATI — University of Cincinnati men’s basketball graduates Mamoudou Diarra and Keith Williams were selected in the NBA G League Draft’s first round on Saturday.

Diarra went 12th overall to the Iowa Wolves, while Williams was taken 18th by the Memphis Hustle. Those teams are affiliated with the Minnesota Timberwolves and Memphis Grizzlies, respectively. The pair were teammates each of their four years in Clifton, making NCAA Tournament Appearances in 2018 and 2019 before winning the AAC title in 2020 before the event was canceled.

Diarra transferred to Tennessee Tech for the 2021-22 season for his bonus year of COVID eligibility. He averaged 2.6 points and 2.3 rebounds per contest over 70 appearances, earning a start as well. The Golden Eagles even came to Fifth Third Arena on Dec. 19, where Diarra was treated to ovations before and after the contest. They remained active on campus this summer for workouts and youth camps as well.

Diarra averaged 8.4 points and 4.1 rebounds for Tennessee Tech last season, starting 20 of 27 games played.

Williams finished his career as the most recent, and 54th overall, 1,000-point scorer in school history at 1,156, good for 35th all-time. He started 83 games, averaging 9.6 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 22.5 minutes and was Second Team All-AAC in 2021. He increased his scoring average each season, including 12.6 ppg as a junior and 14.3 as a senior.

The duo joined former AAC Players of the Year Gary Clark (2014-18) and Jarron Cumberland (2016-20) with the Birmingham Squadron and Delaware Blue Coats, respectively, in the G League.