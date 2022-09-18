Dianna Mary McCue Obituary 2022

It is with great sadness to announce the passing of Dianna McCue on September 13, 2022, after a brief illness.

She was born in Brooklyn, NY on December 8, 1940 to the late Mary H. and Frank Rosanski.

Dianna passed from the loving arms of her family that surrounded her into the open arms of her late husband James J. McCue Jr., and her late daughters Margaret (Peggy) McCue, Megan McCue, Kathleen McCue, and her son-in-law Edward Fitterer husband of her daughter Jennifer.

As a young woman, Dianna worked as a secretary at Sperry’s Rand in New York, where she met the love of her life, James McCue. An epic love story of a Princess and her King ensued. They were married on May 13, 1961, and the beginnings of a large family took place.

Dianna and James had nine children, in addition to those who preceded her in death she is survived by Dianna Lovell, James McCue, Jennifer Fitterer, Brian McCue (Nhu), Susanne Garver (Shawn M.) and Bonny McMahon (Shawn). She was the loving and beloved sister of Phyllis Turco and Kenneth (wife Beverly) Rosanski, and is fondly remembered by her nieces.

As their children grew into teenagers and beyond, they became foster parents. Due to one baby boy in need, Robert Smith, they took in and fostered over 22 children over the span of 15 years. It was Dianna’s special superpower to give love, structure, and freedom to be a kid to the children who needed it. Each Foster child holds a special place in her heart. She was known as Aunie to her foster children.

Then along came 14 grandchildren; Jessica, Amanda, Emily, Rebecca, Stevie, Mary, Cody, Miko, Raven, James L., Jenna, Kaitlyn, James K., and Sophia and 10 great-grandchildren. They were a constant Joy and point of pride for her. She was eternally grateful to the grandchildren who were her evening and weekend caregivers, story tellers and comic relief. She looked forward to them sharing their lives with her and the laughter they brought.

Dianna was a huge believer in fun, laughter, and positivity. As children, she taught us crafts, played badminton and kickball. There were camping trips and beach vacations. Allowed us to play in the creek and explore our world around us. We brought home many pets from cats and dogs, to turtles, snakes, rabbits, minnows, baby birds and crayfish that were either caught, found or convinced her that we needed. She took all of this in stride. She allowed kids to be kids and took part in our discoveries. She made childhood magical. With the influx of Foster children and grandchildren, she amassed a large toy collection, combing yard sales where she would purchase toys and Dad would purchase tools.

She loved children of all ages, yoga, the beach, and our large, noisy family gatherings. Mom was a firm believer in homeopathic and herbal remedies. If you had an ailment, Mom had a cure! She had a passion for gardening and could name every plant in her garden.

Dianna was a member of St. John’s Catholic Church, where she taught CCD and occasionally played guitar during Folk Mass.

The family would like to thank FHH Hospice and the staff at Somerford Assisted Living.

A Celebration of Dianna and James lives is to be scheduled at a future date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in her name to the Frederick Rescue Mission.