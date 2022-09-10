Diamantakos field goal lifts Moorestown past Northern Burlington

MOORESTOWN – It might not have been a case of ‘survival of the fittest’ on Friday night, but it certainly was a test of who was the most hydrated.

Unfortunately for Northern Burlington, Moorestown junior lineman Chris Gorman was well-prepared for the long, three-hour contest.

Moorestown pulled out a 24-21 overtime win on a 26-yard field goal by Elias Diamantakos after letting an 8-point lead slip away with 8 seconds left in the game.

Gorman led what was a sturdy Quakers defense with 10 tackles. The Quakers are now 3-0 on the season after winning a total of four games last year. The Greyhounds fell to 1-2, with their two losses coming by a total of five points.

“I’m very tired, it was a tough game,” said Gorman, who plays right tackle on offense and right end on defense. “Except for kickoffs and punts, I’m always (on the field).”

Despite playing almost the entire game, Gorman never had to leave due to dehydration, which affected many players on both sides.

“I use Liquid IV, it’s a powder, get it at Costco,” he said. “I drink it the night before a game, before the game and at halftime.”

Gorman certainly played like he was at full strength. He seemed to always be able to get into the Greyhounds backfield. The Quakers defense made Northern Burlington running back Clark Norway earn every bit of yardage he gained. Norway finished with 100 yards on 20 carries.

