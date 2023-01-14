DIA Warns of Illini Women’s Basketball Ticket Scams

BUY TICKETS | SEE PROMOTIONS

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — With the growing Popularity of Illinois’ 24th-ranked Women’s basketball team, the Division of Intercollegiate Athletics has become aware of secondary ticket websites selling single game tickets for exorbitant prices above face value. The DIA encourages all those looking to attend Fighting Illini Women’s basketball to purchase tickets only from FightingIllini.com, the official University website. Illinois Athletics can only guarantee valid tickets purchased from FightingIllini.com.

Illinois Women’s basketball prices are $5 per ticket and $3 for groups with 15 or more tickets purchased.

PACK THE HOUSE: The Fighting Illini are back in action on Wednesday, Jan. 18 vs. sixth-ranked Indiana at 7 PM at State Farm Center for Pack the House! The first 150 fans will receive a Coach Green St. #OneWay street sign and concessions will be offering $3 nachos. Fans who present a ticket to the Indiana men’s basketball game will gain free general admission to the Women’s game.