DIA to spend $8M on four art installations for new gate areas

Denver International Airport wants to spend just under $8 million on art pieces for four stretches of new gates.

A city ordinance dictates that 1% of municipal capital improvement projects over $1 million must be set aside for artwork.

The new art installations would be installed in west Concourse A, east and west Concourse B and east Concourse C.

Because of budget thresholds, the Denver City Council needs to approve spending for three of the art installations. If approved, artists will be given three-year contracts, each with two one-year extensions, to design, fabricate and install the pieces, which would then be owned by the city.

The fourth installation, slated east Concourse B, has a smaller budget and does not need to be approved by the Council.

Here are basic details on the artists and works set to be presented Wednesday to a council committee:

Benjamin Ball – West Concourse A

Colorado native Benjamin Ball designed the piece “Dance the Sky Softly,” a stainless steel and epoxy structure that will cost $2.5 million. The piece will be 512 feet long, 50 feet wide and roughly 16 feet high.

Kipp Kobayashi – West Concourse B

Los Angeles-based artist Kipp Kobayashi designed “The Cosmology of Flight,” an Architectural piece made from stainless steel and mesh that will cost $2.5 million. The finished product will be roughly 140 feet long, 23 feet wide and 18 feet high.

Danielle Roney – East Concourse C

New York-based artist Danielle Roney created “The Constellations,” a fluid structure made from stainless steel, LED lights and glass. The finished piece will be two suspended structures conjoining at the top. It will cost $2.41 million and be roughly 30 feet wide, 36 feet wide and 15 feet high.

Thomas “Detour” Evans – East Concourse B

Denver-based artist Thomas “Detour” Evans designed “It’s Not What You Take, It’s What You Bring Back,” a figure eight-like structure made of luggage, metal armature, Acrylic paint and LED lights. The structure will cost $450,000 and be 30 feet long, 20 feet wide and 10 feet high.

Subscribe to our Weekly newsletter, In The Know, to get entertainment news sent straight to your inbox.

This story was reported by our partner BusinessDen.