DIA to spend $8M on four art installations for new gate areas

Denver International Airport wants to spend just under $8 million on art pieces for four stretches of new gates.

A city ordinance dictates that 1% of municipal capital improvement projects over $1 million must be set aside for artwork.

The new art installations would be installed in west Concourse A, east and west Concourse B and east Concourse C.

Because of budget thresholds, the Denver City Council needs to approve spending for three of the art installations. If approved, artists will be given three-year contracts, each with two one-year extensions, to design, fabricate and install the pieces, which would then be owned by the city.

The fourth installation, slated east Concourse B, has a smaller budget and does not need to be approved by the Council.

Here are basic details on the artists and works set to be presented Wednesday to a council committee:

An art piece hangs inside an airport
A rendering of the art piece “Dance the Sky Softly” by Benjamin Ball, which is planned to be displayed in Denver International Airport. It will cost $2.5 million. (Provided by Denver International Airport)

Benjamin Ball – West Concourse A

Colorado native Benjamin Ball designed the piece “Dance the Sky Softly,” a stainless steel and epoxy structure that will cost $2.5 million. The piece will be 512 feet long, 50 feet wide and roughly 16 feet high.

An art piece that looks like an airplane hangs inside an airport
A rendering of the art piece “The Cosmology of Flight” by Kipp Kobayashi, which is planned to be displayed in Denver International Airport. It will cost $2.5 million. (Provided by Denver International Airport)

Kipp Kobayashi – West Concourse B

Los Angeles-based artist Kipp Kobayashi designed “The Cosmology of Flight,” an Architectural piece made from stainless steel and mesh that will cost $2.5 million. The finished product will be roughly 140 feet long, 23 feet wide and 18 feet high.

An art piece hangs outside an airport
A rendering of the art piece “The Constellations” by Danielle Roney, which is planned to be displayed in Denver International Airport. It will cost $2.41 million. (Provided by Denver International Airport)

Danielle Roney – East Concourse C

New York-based artist Danielle Roney created “The Constellations,” a fluid structure made from stainless steel, LED lights and glass. The finished piece will be two suspended structures conjoining at the top. It will cost $2.41 million and be roughly 30 feet wide, 36 feet wide and 15 feet high.

A rainbow infinity sign hangs above people at an airport
“It’s Not What You Take, It’s What You Bring Back,” by Denver artist Detour, is shown here in a conceptual rendering. It will join DIA’s public art collection in 2025. (Denver International Airport)

