DI Football Oversight Committee proposes changes to the recruiting calendar

The Division I Football Oversight Committee on Thursday recommended legislation to the Division I Council to modify the FBS and FCS football recruiting calendars. If approved by the Council during a virtual meeting scheduled for Oct. 27, the changes would be effective immediately in Division I.

Under the proposal, the Sunday after Thanksgiving Day will be an evaluation period, and a four-day dead period will begin the Monday after Thanksgiving Day.

Also, a uniform five-day quiet period will replace the existing seven-day quiet period before the start of classes of a school’s second academic term. The new quiet period will begin on the Wednesday before the first Saturday in January for two-year and four-year college transfer prospective student-athletes who intend to enroll at midyear.

The proposed changes are intended to provide an opportunity for student-athletes and coaches to engage in conversations about future participation and standardize dates of the quiet period at the beginning of the calendar year.

The additional dead period in November is intended to allow coaching staffs an opportunity to prioritize in-person conversations with current student-athletes after the conclusion of the season before the December contact period and the opening of the FBS NCAA Transfer Portal window.