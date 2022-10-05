Dhaka Prize for Punjabi Literature announces 2022 Finalists

THE The Dhaka Prize for Punjabi Literature on Wednesday announced the 2022 Finalists for its awards. The Prize promotes Punjabi literature on a global scale by awarding $25,000 annually to the best book of fiction published in either the Gurmukhi or the Shahmukhi script, along with two finalist prizes of $10,000 each.

The 2022 Finalists of the Dhaka Prize for Punjabi Literature are:

* Jhanjaran Wale Paer (‘Feet with Tinkling Bells’), Short Stories, by Arvinder Kaur Dhaliwal (Amritsar, Punjab, India)

* Dubolia (‘The Diver’), Short Stories, by Balwinder Singh Grewal (Khanna, Punjab, India)

* Chaulan Di Burki (‘A Mouthful of Rice’), Short Stories, by Javed Boota (Chantilly, Virginia, United States)

The Winner will be named on November 17.

The Dhahan Prize is the largest, international literary award for fiction books in the Punjabi language. Its goal is to bridge Punjabi communities around the world, and promote Punjabi literature on a global scale.

Since launching in 2013, the Awards have garnered critical acclaim and significant exposure for aspiring and established writers, setting the stage for their books to reach broader Multilingual audiences.

The Dhahan Prize was established in Vancouver, where Punjabi people, language, and culture have a rich history. Punjabi is now the third-most spoken language in Canada.

The Prize is awarded by the Canada India Education Society (CIES) and was created in partnership with the Department of Asian Studies at the University of British Columbia (UBC). It is currently funded by Barj and Rita Dhahan along with family and friends.