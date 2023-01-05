Dhaka Lit Fest will spread light in Arenas of literature, culture

State Minister for Cultural Affairs KM Khalid said that the international literary festival Dhaka Lit Fest will spread light in our art-literature-culture arena.

He said this while speaking as the chief guest at the opening ceremony of the 10th edition of Dhaka Lit Fest at the Abdul Karim Sahitya Bisharad Auditorium of Bangla Academy on Thursday morning.

The state minister said: “The Lit Fest is a gathering of local and foreign artists, writers, thinkers. Creativity and mindfulness will be developed through the exchange of mutual knowledge, experience and opinions in this literature festival.”

“The international literary festival Dhaka Lit Fest has started again after three years due to the Covid-19 epidemic. That’s why I sincerely thank and congratulate the organizers along with the three directors of this festival,” he added.

The state minister further said: “Since the beginning, the Ministry of Cultural Affairs was involved in the Dhaka Lit Fest. Even though we couldn’t get involved this time, the ministry will sponsor this festival in the future.”

Following a three-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the 10th edition of Dhaka Lit Fest officially raised its curtain on Thursday morning.