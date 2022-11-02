For Immediate Release:

DGPT Releases Update to 2023 Schedule

November 1st, 2022: As promised in the original release of its 2023 schedule, the DGPT today added additional Silver events to its 2023 Tour schedule. Four tournaments will join the previously announced seven Silver events included in the 2023 season schedule. Including both of the 2022-2023 DGPT wrap around season tournaments, there are now Eleven Silver events on the 2023 schedule that award points towards the DGPT Championship in October of next year.

The Cascade Challenge at Kayak Point (Stanwood, WA) | May 26th – 28th

Zoo Town Open (Missoula, MT) | June 9th – 11th

KC Wide Open (Kansas City, MO), | July 7th – 9th

Mid America Open (Columbia, MO) | July 28th – 30th

Based partly on these additions, the 2023 schedule has been adjusted to reflect new dates for the Portland Open and the Discmania Open. See the updated schedule below.

2022-2023 Wrap Around Events

(S) Lake Marshall Open – October 28th-30th (2022)

(S) New World Championships – November 11th-13th (2022)

Updated 2023 DGPT Schedule

(adjusted dates are underlinednew events in bold)

KEY: (S) – Silver | (E) – Elite | (E+) – Elite+ | (P) – Playoffs | (M) – PDGA Pro Major

All-Star Weekend | February 17th – 19th

(E) Las Vegas Challenge | February 23rd – 26th

(E) Waco Annual Charity Open | March 10th – 12th

(E) The Open at Austin | March 17th – 19th

(S) Texas State Championships | March 24th – 26th

(E) Music City Open | April 7th – 9th

(S) Blue Ridge Championship at North Cove | April 14th – 16th

(M) Champions Cup | April 20th – 23rd

(E) Jonesboro Open | April 28th – 30th

(E) OTB Open | May 12th – 14th

(S) Beaver State Fling | May 19th – 21st

(S) Cascade Challenge at Kayak Point | May 26th – 28th

(E+) Portland Open | June 1st – 4th

(S) Zoo Town Open | June 9th – 11th

(E) Dynamic Discs Open | June 16th -18th

(E) Des Moines Challenge | June 23rd – 25th

(E) The Preserve Championship | June 30 – July 2nd

(S) KC Wide Open | July 7th – 9th

(E) PCS Open | July 13th – 15th

(M) European Open | July 20th – 23rd

(S) Mid America Open | July 28th – 30th

(E+) Ledgestone Open | August 3rd – 6th

(E) Idlewild Open | August 11th – 13th

(P) Discraft’s Great Lakes Open | August 17th – 20th

(S) Rochester Flying Disc Open | August 25th – 27th

(M) PDGA Professional World Championships | August 30th – September 3rd

(S) Discmania Open | September 8th – 10th

(P) MVP Open at Maple Hill | September 14th – 17th

(M) United States Women’s Disc Golf Championships | September 21st – 24th

(M) United States Disc Golf Championship | October 5th – 8th

(P) Disc Golf Pro Tour Championship | October 12th – 15th

###

