Deziel’s 64 Leads Record-Setting Day for NDSU Men’s Golf

OXBOW, ND – Nate Deziel matched multiple records on Tuesday as he fired a -8 round of 64 to lead the way for the North Dakota State men’s golf team on a record-setting day in the opening round of the NDSU Fall Invitational at the Oxbow Country Club.

Deziel had a bogey free round with eight birdies, including a 15-footer on the final hole to join Taylor Cavanagh and Nathan Anderson at the top of the record books for NDSU with a best single round score of -8. Deziel’s record also matched the Oxbow Country Club course record of 64.

After a par to open his round, the East Grand Forks, Minnesota native went birdie, par birdie to move to the top of the Leaderboard early on. Following three-straight pars, Deziel added another birdie on eight before a par to close out the front nine at -3.

On the back nine, Deziel alternated birdies and pars, starting with a birdie on 10 and finishing with a birdie on 18 to shoot a back nine total of 31. Deziel will carry a five-shot lead into the final round on Wednesday.

The Bison also set a record on Tuesday, firing a team round of -16, two shots better than the previous best 18-hole round of -14 done twice, most recently as last season at The Stampede at the Creek on April 11, 2022 in Nebraska.

Following its round of 272, North Dakota State holds a 19 shot lead overall after the first round over St. Thomas, who closed the day at +3.

Ian Simonich and Gavin Cronkhite each carded -3 rounds of 69 to sit in a tie for second overall, while Josh Galvin fired a -2 round of 70 to wrap up the scoring for NDSU. Galvin sits in a tie for fourth with Beck Erholtz who is playing as an individual. Brock Winter also playing as an individual, was the final player under par on the day, sitting in sixth overall after a -1 round of 71.

The Bison will be back on the Oxbow Country Club course at 9:30 am on Wednesday to wrap up the NDSU Fall Invitational.