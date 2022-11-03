DeWitt’s Gabrielle Stafford carrying a big load

GRAND LEDGE − Gabrielle Stafford remembers once being the new face and watching the way the Veterans led the way as the DeWitt volleyball captured a district title two years ago.

The senior outside hitter has tried to emulate those past leaders this fall while being one of the veteran pieces for the Panthers.

And her leadership and play has been a factor as DeWitt has turned in a successful season.

The Panthers finished as the runner-up in the CAAC Blue and now have an opportunity to capture a district championship after sweeping Waverly in three sets in a Division 1 district final at Grand Ledge on Wednesday.

First-year DeWitt Coach Carley Robertson said Stafford has carried a huge load while helping DeWitt to its success and earn a return trip to the district final.

“I’m surprised that her shoulder is still attached to be honest because she just takes so many swings,” Robertson said. “She’s definitely that reliable person for us. You can throw that ball up from wherever and however and you know it’s going to be a good swing. She’s definitely been a leader on our team. She carries a huge load and we’re really grateful to have her on our squad.”

Stafford has put down plenty of kills this season and has been the Panthers’ leader. But she’s also relished leading a Squad with several new faces and helping them close in on their goal of claiming a district title.

“I’ve really tried to bring everyone together,” said Stafford, who is committed to continuing her volleyball career at Adelphi in New York. “I wanted this team to be one that wanted to play not just to play volleyball but to play with each other and to enjoy being a part of the team. I think we’ve found a lot of ways to continue to be Cohesive and really just enjoy being in the moment with each other.”

Robertson has enjoyed the all-around presence Stafford has provided on and off the court.

“She does it all for us,” Robertson said. “She plays six rotations most of the time. She plays really good defense in the back row, she’s a good blocker. She swings for power, but she also has finesse.

“I think her serving – especially in the last few weeks – has really come a long way. She’s hitting that ball with power and down instead of just power. It’s really been an asset to our team.”

Contact Brian Calloway at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @brian_calloway.