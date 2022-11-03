DeWitt’s Gabrielle Stafford carrying a big load

GRAND LEDGE − Gabrielle Stafford remembers once being the new face and watching the way the Veterans led the way as the DeWitt volleyball captured a district title two years ago.

The senior outside hitter has tried to emulate those past leaders this fall while being one of the veteran pieces for the Panthers.

And her leadership and play has been a factor as DeWitt has turned in a successful season.

The Panthers finished as the runner-up in the CAAC Blue and now have an opportunity to capture a district championship after sweeping Waverly in three sets in a Division 1 district final at Grand Ledge on Wednesday.

First-year DeWitt Coach Carley Robertson said Stafford has carried a huge load while helping DeWitt to its success and earn a return trip to the district final.

