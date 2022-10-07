DeWitt’s Courtney Novak gets first career hole-in-one

Courtney Novak took a lot away from her debut season of high school golf last fall.

And those lessons learned have resulted in the DeWitt sophomore having a more focused approach to her game this season.

That approach paid dividends for Novak as she accomplished a big feat during Thursday’s Division 2 regional at the Golf Club of Coldwater.

Novak recorded her first career hole-in-one at the tournament while helping the Panthers capture a team regional championship. She made the ace on hole No. 4, which had a distance of 136 yards and was a par 3.

“At first when it hit the rough, I didn’t think it was going to go in and I was honestly disappointed because I thought I hit it short,” Novak said. “Then it rolled in and I was really happy, especially because it was at regionals, which is a really important event. I was happy that I could help my team.”

