DeWitt’s Courtney Novak gets first career hole-in-one

Courtney Novak took a lot away from her debut season of high school golf last fall.

And those lessons learned have resulted in the DeWitt sophomore having a more focused approach to her game this season.

That approach paid dividends for Novak as she accomplished a big feat during Thursday’s Division 2 regional at the Golf Club of Coldwater.

Novak recorded her first career hole-in-one at the tournament while helping the Panthers capture a team regional championship. She made the ace on hole No. 4, which had a distance of 136 yards and was a par 3.

“At first when it hit the rough, I didn’t think it was going to go in and I was honestly disappointed because I thought I hit it short,” Novak said. “Then it rolled in and I was really happy, especially because it was at regionals, which is a really important event. I was happy that I could help my team.”

The shot was witnessed by Novak’s playing partners at the regional, Parma Western’s Gabriella Davis and Fenton’s Katelyn Burkett. Parma Western’s Coach and a few parents were also witnesses.

Novak credits her preparation for helping her make the ace and finish fourth individually at the regional. She had played the course with her personal coach, in a practice round with her team and once with her mother over the weekend ahead of Thursday. The lessons learned led to an adjustment that paid dividends.

“Before I used my 7-iron on that hole, but it had gone short a lot of the time,” Novak said. “(Thursday) I decided to use my 6-iron instead. Originally, I thought it was going to be short because when it dropped, it hit the rough but then it bounced on and rolled in.”

That preparation has been one of the major differences this season and helped Novak take another step forward as a golfer.

“Last year I never really had played any of the courses beforehand because I didn’t really know that much about how school golf worked because neither of my parents golf,” Novak said. “I learned a lot from last year and now I play the courses in advance and just (try to learn) small things about each and every course. That’s important during matches and has really helped this year and also just having more experience.”

