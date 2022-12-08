DeWitt, Mason have trio selected Division 3-4 all-state

Bryce Kurncz was used in many different ways offensively for the DeWitt football team.

And no matter where the do-it-all Panther senior was lined up, he consistently made plays while helping the Panthers to a season that included Division 3 district and regional championships.

Kurncz put up big numbers as a receiver and rusher and is among six players from Greater Lansing recognized on the Associated Press Division 3-4 all-state team.

Kurncz earned first team all-state honors as a receiver while being one of three DeWitt players honored. Kurncz had 51 catches for 797 yards and nine touchdowns and added 1,481 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns for the Panthers. He also threw for 258 yards and four touchdowns and broke the school record for touchdowns in a season.

DeWitt's Brandon Soltis punts against Linden, Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, at Linden High School. DeWitt won 29-16.

DeWitt senior kicker Brandon Soltis and senior lineman Matthew Nehf were also first team selections. Soltis broke the MHSAA record for career made extra points this season and ended his career with 207 makes. That included making 55 of 57 extra points this fall and 8 of 10 field goals with a length of 32 yards.

Nehf, a Central Michigan commit, paved the way for an offense that finished with 3,400 rushing yards and averaged 512 total yards per game. He also finished with 64 tackles. and 8.5 sacks.

Mason's Kaleb Parrish, right, tackles Haslett's Nakai Amachree during the first quarter on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, at Haslett High School.

Mason junior linebacker Kaleb Parrish was the other first team all-state selection from Greater Lansing. From his outside linebacker spot, Parrish had 84 tackles, nine for loss, forced a fumble and had a fumble recovery. Parrish also had a 99-yard interception returned for a fumble and blocked two punts. The Bulldogs also got big contributions offensively from Parrish, who had 28 catches for 633 yards and 14 touchdowns.

