Dewey Beach Patrol enjoys ‘nicest summer, best staff’

Dewey Beach Patrol Captain Todd Fritchman said beach usage was high and extreme weather events were low for the 2022 season, during a report to Commissioners at their monthly meeting Oct. 21.

“In my 44 years of lifeguarding, this was the nicest summer I’ve ever witnessed,” Fritchman said. “Every single day was amazing on the beach when you crossed that dune line.”

In all, lifeguards completed 18 rescues, which occur when a swimmer is unable to return to shore on their own, Fritchman said, as well as 14 open-water assists, which occur when a swimmer is in distress.

Dewey Beach Patrol is nationally Accredited by the United States Lifesaving Association to certify members in open-water rescue, Fritchman said, and each guard is a certified emergency first responder and healthcare provider.

This year, he said, guards responded to 31 major emergency cases requiring medical response, which typically includes cardiac arrest, overdose, c-spine injuries and traumatic events on the bay and boats. Guards also cared for 28 minor first-aid cases, they said.

Guards also assisted with locating and recovering 17 missing persons, including children and those with mental or physical limitations, he said.

The beach was evacuated five times for Lightning storms, and the water was evacuated three times due to Thunder and other events, he said. These numbers don’t include localized clearing for marine activity, which seems to be increasing, he added; no injuries were reported.

Night patrol was used only July 3 and 4 to maintain civil law on the beach, Fritchman said, noting that eight civil code violations were given the entire summer.

Tetherball stations are unique to Dewey Beach, Fritchman said, and people from 12 months to 90 years old use them all day long.

“It’s an icon here,” they said.

Lifeguards provided access to beach wheelchairs 228 times throughout the season, Fritchman said.

Users can reserve the service on the town website, they said.

In national competition, lifeguards took home six gold medals from the California event, he said, faring extremely well for a 52-member patrol that went up against 400-member patrols from San Diego and Los Angeles counties.

Lifeguards also offer free special programs for youngsters, he said, including Junior Lifeguards and a nightly youth Recreation program.

As far as recommendations for the next season, Fritchman said he would like to see a leash law for dogs and a raise for lifeguards, whose salaries are on the “rock bottom” for comparable municipalities, he said, when the Dewey guards in fact provide much more than most towns.

Too many trucks and vehicles that provide beach concessions are on the beach during the day, which compromises safety, he said, noting the town can’t control Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control vehicles on the beach. Concessionaire golf carts are fine on the beach, he added.

The patrol has a wind protocol in place if localized winds exceed thresholds that put umbrellas in jeopardy, he said. The beach service and employees are notified when the wind meter hits the threshold and umbrellas are taken down. One umbrella strike occurred this summer during a sudden whirlwind experienced at all Delaware beaches.

Commissioners Gary Persinger and Elisabeth Gibbings said they both witnessed and received positive comments about interactions between lifeguards and beachgoers, particularly when guards had to deal with difficult people.

Mayor Bill Stevens said he expects the town to evaluate lifeguard salaries during the budget process.

“I had an outstanding staff,” Fritchman said. “This might have been the best staff I’ve ever had.”