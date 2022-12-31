Devon Achane on his NFL Draft decision

Over the years, Texas A&M has had its fair share of star running backs, some with legitimate NFL futures, while some made the most out of their collegiate playing years until time ran out. for star running back Devon Achane, he, and most of us knew that the 2022 season would most likely be his last, posting career numbers in rushing yards (1,102) touchdowns (11), and posting 196 receiving yards in the process.

Achane officially entered the draft on Dec. 6th, just weeks after his utterly dominant performance during Texas A&M’s 38-24 win over the then-5th-ranked LSU Tigers, as the junior rushed for a career-high 38 carries for 215 yards and 2 scores, putting a Magnificent stamp on what will be viewed as one of the most memorable careers of any player to don the maroon and white. Unsurprisingly, due to Achane’s track speed, footwork, and gadget-like versatility, his draft stock, currently seen as a second or third-round selection, should continue to rise within the coming months.

On Friday, Achane sat down with TexAgs Executive Editor Billy Liucci to discuss his player future, as well as his time with the Aggies during the last three seasons. At the start, Achane detailed his training regimen since he announced his entry into the draft:

“I started training. I went up to Dallas from Dec. 11-21. We have a little break, but I’ll be back there on Jan. 1. It’s different because I would usually be doing track during this part of the year. Right now, it’s just straight football. My body is still in football shape. It’s new to me, and it’s my first time since the ninth grade running track after football season. That is new, but other than that, it’s basically just training.” “When I really train, I don’t think I put on that much weight. I can tell I’ve picked up some since the end of the year, and that’s something I always knew would happen if I stopped running track and just focused on football. The place I train is telling me my diet is not that good. They’re trying to keep me balanced with gaining weight but not losing my speed. I’m not really a vegetable guy, and I drink protein shakes. I cannot be eating unhealthy food all the time. I eat a lot of wings. I couldn’t give those up.”

When asked about his preferred 40-yard dash time, he stated,

“I’m trying to run the 40 in 4.2 something at the NFL Combine. You get multiple tries, but if I get 4.2 on my first one, I think I’d be in a pretty great spot.”

Finally, Achane described his admiration for the Aggies and the university as a whole, eloquently stating,

“I love Texas A&M. I loved playing here in front of the fans, and being here was so exciting. Playing at Kyle Field gives you a rush. The NFL isn’t like college, so I know I’m going to miss being a college player. I talked with my family, Coach Jimbo Fisher and Coach Tommie Robinson. My family, me and my mom, decided it was time to take the next step. I will come back to finish my degree because that’s something I always wanted to do. It was a tough decision, and if I didn’t have to take care of my family, I might have come back. I have a son, and I have to take care of him.”

Contact/Follow us @AggiesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas A&M news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Cameron on Twitter: @CameronOhnysty

In need of wide receiver depth, The Aggies still have options through the transfer portal









View

5 items

