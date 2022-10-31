DeVito tosses 2 TDs as Illinois wins again (how Syracuse football transfers fared)
Former Syracuse football quarterback Tommy DeVito tossed two touchdown passes on Saturday to help lift Illinois to its sixth consecutive win, beating Nebraska 26-9.
DeVito was 20-of-22 passing for 179 yards and added 37 yards rushing on six carries. DeVito found Isaiah Williams for a 46-yard touchdown in the first quarter to open the scoring, and connected with Chase Brown on a 12-yard score just before halftime.
The Illini are 4-1 in the Big Ten and 7-1 overall, and moved up three spots to No. 14 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll released on Sunday.
Here’s a look at how some other transfers from Syracuse University fared this weekend:
Luke Benson, tight end, Georgia Tech: Benson caught one pass for 11 yards as Georgia Tech lost to Florida State 41-16.
Geoff Cantin-Arku, linebacker, Memphis: Bye week.
Curtis Harper, defensive line, Akron: Harper had two tackles, one solo, and a sack, but Akron lost to Miami of Ohio, 27-9.
Jarveon Howard, running back, Alcorn State: Howard rushed 22 times for 72 yards and caught one pass for five yards in Alcorn State’s 35-6 loss at Grambling.
Jawhar Jordan, running back, Louisville: Jordan rushed nine times for 45 yards, caught one pass for 15 yards and returned two kickoffs for 21 yards in Louisville’s 48-21 win over then-No. 10 Wake Forest.
Lee Kpogba, linebacker, West Virginia: Kpogba had a team-leading seven tackles as well as a quarterback hurry, but West Virginia lost to unbeaten TCU 41-31.
Cooper Lutz, running back, Vanderbilt: Bye week.