DeVito, Mhinga Join EIU Men’s Soccer Staff

Eastern Illinois men’s soccer head Coach Josh Oakley has announced the addition of two new Assistant coaches for the upcoming 2023 season in Chris DeVito and Tadiwanashe “Tads” Mhinga.

“I am happy to welcome two new assistant coaches to our program,” said Coach Oakley. “These young men will bring energy, enthusiasm and a fresh outlook to EIU Soccer.”

DeVito comes to EIU after spending one season as an Assistant Coach at Kalamazoo College, where he coached the goalkeepers. A native of Coral Springs, Fla., he also previously coached at MVXNB Training, LLC and at Kalamazoo FC in the USL Women’s League. DeVito played College Soccer at Kalamazoo College from 2018-2021 where he served as a team Captain and led the team to a conference Championship appearance as a senior in 2021. He also played three years of College Lacrosse for Kalamazoo.

“Chris will be tasked with training our goalkeepers among other things,” said Coach Oakley. “It is so Vital at this level we give our goalkeepers what they need to succeed and help the team win. Eastern has had a fairly long list of top goalkeepers past and present, and Chris will begin work on helping develop a few more. Coach DeVito will also have a healthy dose of recruiting the upper mid-west and south for EIU.”

Mhinga assumes the role of Assistant Coach after spending last season as a student Volunteer Coach for the Panthers. Mhinga will serve as an analyst, assisting with footage, statistics, and analytical breakdowns. Mhinga, who played two years of College Soccer at Bethel University in Tennessee, graduated from EIU in December of 2022 with a degree in Business Analytics and Information Systems. Mhinga also holds a Sports Performance Analytics Specialization from the University of Michigan and a Soccermatics Specialization from the University of Uppsala.

“Tads will be invaluable to our team in many ways, especially in game reports, scouts and analytics,” said Coach Oakley. “The game and game models to be successful, are changing sometimes every season. Coach Mhinga has a keen eye for nuances in the way the game has to be played to get results at this level. He lives and loves this game, and it shows through in his meticulous, detail-oriented work. He is also a recent EIU alum.”