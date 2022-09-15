Devin White’s Goal: Shut Up The Superdome – JoeBucsFan.com

September 14th, 2022

The Superdome is one of the loudest, craziest, raucous places in the NFL.

Those Cajuns spend their pregame time getting lubricated on Bourbon Street, a short walk to the Superdome, and carry the party inside with them and unload on opponents.

For Devin White, there are few sweeter sounds than crickets in that dome, he said today. That means the slimy Saints are in trouble.

“For a player like myself, I feed on like that energy,” White said of slimy Saints fans. “It was the same thing with Dallas. You know, you want to shut that crowd up – it’s better than getting your crowd hyped. So I think if everybody takes that same approach – just make them be quiet and don’t give them nothing to cheer about, I think it will all play out in our favor.”

White is right. The one time the Bucs did beat the slimy Saints in New Orleans in the past three years was a game that really counted. And that was the 2020 season’s Divisional playoff game. It also happened to be played in a nearly empty stadium due to The Sickness. Former Bucs Super Bowl-winning Coach Bucco Bruce Arians has said many times he’s not sure if the Bucs win that game if it was full of drunken slimy Saints fans.

So White hits the nail on the head. Silence in the Superdome is golden.