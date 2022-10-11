Devin White Says Fourth-Quarter Football Can Get “Boring” – JoeBucsFan.com

October 10th, 2022

Hey, Joe gets that Falcons football can get boring, especially when Cordarrelle Patterson and Kyle Pitts are out injured as they were yesterday.

The Bucs were leading by 21 points entering the fourth quarter. Joe was eager to wrap the damn game up and grab a Bromosa and a couple of gems from Burger Monger. But Joe wasn’t on the field earning hundreds of thousands of dollars to play a game for 60 minutes.

Buccaneers savior linebacker Devin White was on the field.

TheAthletic.com documented that after the game, White explained the Bucs defense coughing up some of its lead was, in part, because they had collectively lost interest.

“When you’re beating a team, kind of imposing your will on them, it can get boring, and you can get less aggressive,” linebacker Devin White said of surrendering two touchdowns late. “We’re just trying to stay aggressive.”

Joe can imagine Buccaneers Legend Derrick Brooks, a White mentor, reading this quote and thinking, ‘I taught this young man to fight for every blade of grass. And he’s bored in the fourth quarter?’

Yeah, it was an odd thing to say from a professional athlete. It’s not like the Bucs were leading 38-0.

Joe will assume (hope?) White was speaking for himself and not the teammates around him.