Devin McCourty to appear as a guest Analyst on ‘NFL Today’ over Patriots’ bye week

The Patriots might be on their bye week, but Devin McCourty will still be working on Sunday.

The 13-year veteran will be joining CBS Sports as a guest analyst on a pair of its shows. He’ll first appear on “The Other Pregame Show” on CBS Sports Network, which airs at 9 am, before making an appearance on CBS’ long-running pregame show, “The NFL Today,” at noon prior to kickoff of Sunday’s games .

McCourty, 35, has seemingly been preparing to enter the broadcasting world once he retires from the NFL. He co-hosted a podcast called “Double Coverage” with his twin brother, Jason, when they were both with the Patriots from 2018 to 2020. Earlier this year, the McCourty Twins were part of a draft show for CBS Sports Network. And both McCourtys took part in the NFL’s “broadcast boot camp” for players who aspire to become broadcasters, where they reportedly made a strong impression.

In fact, Jason McCourty landed a full-time gig as one of the hosts on the NFL Network’s “Good Morning Football” in July not long after the “broadcast boot camp.”

Jason McCourty, who retired from playing football following the 2021 season, joked about the gigs his brother will have on Sunday.

“This guy just continues to follow my lead in everything I do…” McCourty wrote on Twitter. “CBS might be a little disappointed if they’re expecting you to be anything like me…”

Whether or not Devin McCourty makes a full-time switch from player to broadcaster soon is unknown. He signed a one-year deal in the offseason to remain with the Patriots, recording 46 combined tackles and two interceptions through the first nine games.

The McCourtys are far from the only players who’ve played for the Patriots in recent years to enter the national broadcasting foray. Tedy Bruschi, Randy Moss, and Rob Ninkovich are on ESPN. Julian Edelman is a panelist on the long-running “Inside the NFL,” which airs on Paramount+. Willie McGinest has had a role on NFL Network since he retired in 2009. Rodney Harrison is part of NBC’s “Football Night in America.” And Rob Gronkowski recently rejoined FOX Sports, where Tom Brady will call games once he retires after signing a massive deal there over the offseason.