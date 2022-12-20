Devin Leary makes college football transfer Portal decision, per reports

Devin Leary, considered one of the premier players available in the college football transfer portal, is poised to commit to Kentucky, according to multiple reports.

Leary missed the final six games of this past season as the starting quarterback at NC State after sustaining an upper body injury, but in his time the New Jersey native has established an elite resume at the position.

In his career, Leary has thrown for 6,807 total yards with 62 career passing touchdowns for the Wolfpack.

