Devin Dixon, The Fan Sports Network to hold Region 10 basketball media day event at Nets on Fire – St George News

Dixie, here beating Ridgeline in a file photo, will be one of the teams Featured at Region 10 media day, St. George, Utah, Nov. 18, 2022 | Photo by E. George Goold, St. George News

ST. GEORGE— It’s time for basketball.

The Fan Sports Network and St. George News Sports will conduct their media day for Region 10 basketball teams Friday at 1 pm at Nets on Fire.

“It was 10 years or so ago that I started doing this. We’re really excited about this one,” Devin Dixon, host of The Drive on The Fan Sports Network and longtime local sports observer, told St. George News.

“This will be the first time we’ve incorporated the girls teams,” Dixon added. “So all seven schools in the region, boys and girls, coaches and players, will be showcased.

“There are a lot of parents and friends and fans of the girls game and we’re excited that their debut will be part of our media day coverage.”

Region 10 basketball coaches and players will join Dixon, Mark Musgrave aka The Voice You Know, Kaden Foremaster and other media members for interviews at media day.

The media and coaches poll will be conducted and preseason All Region 10 players will be determined at that time as well.

“We’re super excited to roll right into basketball season with coverage of multiple games, boys and girls, every week live on The Fan Sports Network,” Dixon said.

Holding media day at Nets on Fire just makes sense.

“They feature four basketball courts, they’ve got great facilities, it’s a great fit,” Dixon said. “Nets on Fire supports local basketball at every level. They’re unbelievable supporters of basketball and we’re pumped to partner with them.”

Kasey Winters, director of operations at Nets on Fire, told St. George News that he thinks the new basketball facility at 1871 W Canyon View Drive is an ideal venue for media day and he said they’re excited to play host.

“Nets on Fire is a well-known spot locally. Most of the kids playing in high school now have played some games or practiced or trained here,” Winters said.

Winters moved to Nets on Fire after he stepped down as head coach of the boys team at Crimson Cliffs last year.

“Ever since I started up here last spring I worked with several kids in the area that I’m used to going up against and scheming against,” Winters said.

He added that playing in Region 10 this year is going to be exciting.

“Now the school kids are getting back in the gym and I’m really looking forward to this high school season, where I can go around and be a fan,” Winters said.

St. George News Sports and The Fan Sports Network will release the results of the Region 10 preseason polls and will have full coverage of media day after the event concludes Friday evening.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2022, all rights reserved.