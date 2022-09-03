Devin Booker Ruthlessly Roasted An NBA Fan Who Criticized His NBA 2K23 Cover On Twitter

Dev booker graphic

Devin Booker has already had a lot of success on the court in his young career. He is considered the face of the Phoenix Suns due to his elite scoring ability and long-term tenure with the franchise. Booker is considered one of the most skilled scorers in the league, with his midrange scoring being highly regarded in particular.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button