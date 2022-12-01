Devin Booker, Jayson Tatum Named NBA’s Players of the Month

The NBA has named Devin Booker (Phoenix Suns) and Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics) the Western and Eastern Conference Players of the Month, respectively, for games played in the months of October and November during the 2022-23 NBA season.

Leading the Phoenix Suns to a 15-6 record so far this season, Devin Booker has been sensational, especially with Cameron Johnson and Chris Paul both going down with separate injuries.

