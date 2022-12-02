Devin Booker, Jayson Tatum named Kia Players of the Month

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker and Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum have been named the NBA Players of the Month for October and November.

The Kia NBA Players of the Month for October & November! #KiaPOTM West: Devin Booker (@Suns)

East: Jayson Tatum (@celtics) pic.twitter.com/bo6D6n20J2 — NBA (@NBA) December 1, 2022

Devin Booker | Phoenix Suns

Booker is among the league leaders with 29 points per game, including a 51-point outburst against the Bulls on Nov. 30. The Suns All-Star is averaging a career-best 5.3 rebounds and is shooting 37.8% from 3-point range and has led the Suns to a Western Conference-best 15-6 record.

Jayson Tatum | Boston Celtics

Tatum has started the season off strong, coming in at 31.6 points a game, second in the NBA. The Celtics All-Star is also averaging 7.8 rebounds and 4.5 assists for the NBA-leading 18-4 Celtics.

Other nominees:

West: Stephen Curry (Warriors), Anthony Davis (Lakers), Luka Dončić (Mavericks), De’Aaron Fox (Kings), Jerami Grant and Anfernee Simons (Trail Blazers), Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Thunder), Nikola Jokić (Nuggets ) and Ja Morant (Grizzlies)

East: Giannis Antetokounmpo (Bucks), OG Anunoby (Raptors), DeMar DeRozan (Bulls), Kevin Durant (Nets), Joel Embiid (76ers), Tyrese Haliburton and Myles Turner (Pacers), Donovan Mitchell (Cavaliers) and Franz Wagner ( magic)