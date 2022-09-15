Devin Booker co-headlines Nike GT Cut 2 basketball shoe release

Devin Booker has emerged as one of the NBA’s top marketing attractions.

Throughout this year, the Suns All-Star has appeared in two Corona beer TV ads, launched his own all-natural sports drink Coco5, he’s the cover athlete of the new NBA 2K23 video game released earlier this month, and now he’s the pitchman for the new Nike Air Zoom GT Cut 2 basketball shoe.

Booker is co-headlining the “Greater Than” shoe series with WNBA All-Star Sabrina Ionescu of the New York Liberty. They appeared in a Nike Basketball promotional video for the shoe, which was released on social media Tuesday.

