Devin Booker And Deandre Ayton’s Final Injury Status For Suns-Clippers Game

It’s Thursday night, the Phoenix Suns are facing off with the Los Angeles Clippers in California.

For the game, they will have All-Star guard Devin Booker available, but 2018 first-overall pick Deandre Ayton has been ruled out.

