Devils’ Wood is on a goal-scoring tear

Tonight is all about hockey. The NBA is off today after all 30 teams played yesterday, and we’re treated to 11 games on the ice. If you haven’t yet bet NHL, we welcome you to the Slate of games today with our favorite value bets on goal scorers.

Four goal scorer bets for today in hockey

Miles Wood (+350 DK)

Miles Wood is rolling for New Jersey, notching three goals in his past two games and four goals in total in his past four. One of those goals came against Calgary on Saturday, the same team he’ll be facing tonight. The Flames have allowed 3.4 goals per game and will be trotting out backup goalie Dabile Vladar tonight, who has allowed 3.82 goals/game in his three appearances. Wood leads the Devils in power-play shots and Calgary is handing out the third-most power-play opportunities per game. This is some great value on Wood.

Rasmus Dahlin* (+270 DK)

Rasmus Dahlin missed Buffalo’s last game and it was rumored he may not go tonight, but then he was on the ice this morning with the team, which suggests to us he’ll be out there this evening. This is great news, as no team is allowing more shots from defensemen than Arizona. Dahlin is firing the puck at will for Buffalo, piling up 5+ SOG in three of his last four and averaging 7.8 attempts per game in his last five. Arizona is allowing the third-most goals per game and the Sabers are averaging 4.1 scores per contest. They should roll.

*Owen Power (+590 FD) if Dahlin can’t go.

Andrei Kuzmenko (+280 FD)

Vancouver’s Andrei Kuzmenko has quietly been having himself a solid stretch of games. The second-line LW has six goals in his last five games, including four in his past two. Ottawa is allowing the fifth-most shots per game to LWs, and the Senators have some penalty issues this year. Kuzmenko is second on the Canucks in PP shots and should continue to get his chances. This price feels strong for the results he’s been delivering lately. Ottawa is allowing 3.5 goals per gamethe ninth-highest total in the NHL.

Andre Burakovsky (+280 FD)

Andre Burakovsky hasn’t scored in six straight games, but he’s shooting the puck consistently for Seattle. Burakovsky is averaging 5.6 shot attempts over his last five, and Nashville is one of the most generous teams to shots from the left wing. The Predators also have issues with penalties, and Burakovsky Tops the Kraken in shots on the power play. Given the opponent and volume, there should be some scoring chances for Seattle, and we like Burakovsky to capitalize.

While betting these straight is how we’d recommend it, we will just note that a parlay of these four on DraftKings comes in at a tantalizing +20279. We’ll put a cup of coffee on that to win $1018, sure.

In the news…

Colts fire head Coach Frank Reich — After a 3-5-1 start, it appears Indianapolis is accepting its Fate and starting anew. On Monday, the Colts fired head Coach Frank Reich, who was in the middle of his fifth year at the helm. Indy’s issues have stemmed from the quarterback position, as the team’s experiments with Carson Wentz and Matt Ryan the past two years both failed. In a surprise move, the Colts have named long-time franchise center Jeff Saturday, 47, their interim coach. This may be a PR move to gain some favor with fans, or it may just be the latest move to tank the year and get a top-five pick for a QB in next year’s draft. Three of the four favorites to go No. 1 are quarterbacks: CJ Stroud (+190), Bryce Young (+250) and Will Levis (+1500).

CJ Stroud now the betting favorite to win Heisman (again) — Speaking of Stroud, the Ohio State QB has reclaimed his spot as the betting favorite to win the Heisman. On BetMGM, Stroud is +175 to win the Heisman, with Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker second at +300 following the Vols’ loss to Georgia. Ohio State, 9-0, is second in the AP Top 25as one of the four remaining 9-0 teams along with Georgia, Michigan and TCU.

College basketball season has started — In case you missed it, college basketball returned yesterday. The season has tipped off, and we have you covered as you begin scouring the day’s board and familiarizing yourself with the quality of teams for the year. The SEC is loaded with talented teams, starting with Kentucky, Arkansas and Tennessee, and UNC is bringing back much of the core that made it to the Championship last season. For more conference previews, YB’s own Matt Wiesenfeld has taken care of the legwork for you.

