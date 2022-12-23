Devils host the Bruins after Bratt’s 2-goal game

Boston Bruins (26-4-2, first in the Atlantic Division) vs. New Jersey Devils (22-9-2, second in the Metropolitan Division)

Newark, New Jersey; Friday, 7 pm EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE : Bruins -115, Devils -105; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The New Jersey Devils host the Boston Bruins after Jesper Bratt’s two-goal game against the Florida Panthers in the Devils’ 4-2 win.

New Jersey has a 22-9-2 record overall and a 10-7-1 record in home games. The Devils have a 9-3-1 record when they commit fewer penalties than their opponent.

Boston is 8-4-0 on the road and 26-4-2 overall. The Bruins have an 11-2-2 record in games they score one or more power-play goals.

The Matchup Friday is the sixth meeting between these teams this season. The Bruins won 8-1 in the previous matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jack Hughes has 17 goals and 21 assists for the Devils. Bratt has four goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

Brad Marchand has nine goals and 17 assists for the Bruins. David Pastrnak has eight goals and five assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Devils: 3-5-2, averaging 2.5 goals, four assists, 3.3 penalties and 9.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

Bruins: 7-1-2, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.6 assists, 4.3 penalties and 9.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game.

INJURIES: Devils: Ondrej Palat: out (groin), John Marino: day to day (upper body), Jonathan Bernier: out (hip), Ryan Graves: day to day (lower body), Nathan Bastian: out (upper-body ).

Bruins: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .