Devils Have Four Members of Men’s Soccer Named All-Conference

LANCASTER, Pa. – The Dickinson men’s soccer team had four players receive All-Centennial Conference recognition on Wednesday morning as sophomore Tyson Burling was placed on the Second Team, while first-years Luke Finkielstein and Saul Iwowo in addition to senior Andrew McSlarrow grabbed Honorable Mention.

Burling, the Devon, Pennsylvania resident, had a strong season for the Red and White finishing second on the team in points with 14 thanks to five goals on 26 shots (13 on goal) and four assists in his 17 games played (14 starts) . They posted two multi-goal games netting a brace against both Haverford (Sept. 17) and Swarthmore (Oct. 22). In that match versus Swarthmore Burling also recorded his biggest point total of the year as he added an assist to go along with his two markers.

Finkielstein, arrived in Carlisle this year by way of West Windsor, New Jersey, and made an immediate impact as a defender for the Devils as he racked up three goals (one game-winner) and one assist in 18 games played (12 starts) . He had a memorable first home game at Miller Memorial Field as he scored once in an 8-0 shutout over the visiting Keystone College on September 3rd. They then headed home the game-winner on September 24th in a key 1-0 home conference win over Ursinus College.

Iwowo, traveled to Dickinson from across the Pond in London, United Kingdom, and led the Red and White in points (16) and goals (7) on 46 shots (24 on target) while Chipping in two Helpers in 17 games (16 starts ). In the Devils three-game homestand back in September against Keystone (9/3), King’s (Pa.) (9/7), and Moravian (9/9) they tallied one goal in each contest. He tried to single-handedly push DC to the second round of the conference tournament by scoring a brace on the road against Johns Hopkins on November 1st in the first round.

McSlarrow, a native of Sandy, Utah, wrapped up his final season in Carlisle by helping to solidify a relatively young Devils defense by providing much needed leadership and on-field coaching to help Dickinson add five wins to their 2021 season total and return to the Centennial Conference playoffs. He also chipped in on the Offensive end of the pitch posting one assist and two shots.