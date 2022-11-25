Devils fans throw trash after third disallowed goal vs. Maple Leafs

The New Jersey Devils put four pucks into the net Wednesday night at home, more than enough to keep their winning streak alive.

But three of those goals were disallowed, and the Devils fell 2-1 to the Toronto Maple Leafs to end their run at a franchise-record-tying 13 games.

The first goal was waved off because New Jersey’s Nathan Bastian interfered with Toronto goalie Matt Murray. The second didn’t count, also because of goalie interference, because Tomas Tatar had knocked over Murray. On the third one, Erik Haula kicked at the puck in the third period and it went into the net off a Maple Leafs player.

